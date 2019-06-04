Digital Trends
UFC 238: How to watch Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes PPV with ESPN+

Jacob Kienlen
By
watch ufc 238 cejudo vs moraes with espn plus henry

On Saturday, June 8, Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago, and MMA fans are looking forward to one of the most anticipated pay-per-view events of the year. UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes, will feature some of the best fighters going head to head for the bantamweight title.  If you want to watch the event online, then you can catch all the action on ESPN+ which is actually offering a big discount for new subscribers.

For UFC 238, we’ll be seeing the American fighter Henry Cejudo, with a record of 14 wins and 2 losses, taking on Marlon Moraes for the lightweight title. There is also a co-main event where you can see women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko take on Jessica Eye. As ESPN now holds the broadcasting rights to UFC content for 2019, it’s the only place you can watch this year’s big fights go down — including pay-per-view events like UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes.

ESPN+ was rolled out early last year as the ESPN streaming platform, following the growing trend of online streaming slowly replacing traditional cable TV. ESPN+ gives sports junkies online to a ton of great content, including more than 1,500 live games and fights, pre- and post-event coverage and exclusive shows. For MMA fans looking for a way to stream Cejudo vs Moraes online, the ESPN+ and UFC pay-per-view bundle is a great option.

This upcoming event is a big one for all of the main fighters. Henry Cejudo has only recently moved into the bantamweight class after his TKO victory over T.J Dillashaw in the first round. He had also previously claimed the flyweight belt from Demetrious Johnson back at UFC 227. After some success over the last year, Henry Cejudo is ready to take it to the next level and claim the bantamweight over his opponent.

Of course, Marlon Moraes, the Brazilian fighter, is no slouch himself. With a record of 22 wins and 5 losses, Moraes is a strong striker with an even stronger ground defense. Though it will be a close matchup between these two technical fighters, there is a good chance that Moraes will take down Cejudo in this battle.

The UFC 238 preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday, with the main card being scheduled for 10 p.m. This is the third UFC pay-per-view event that won’t be sold through U.S. television providers. That means you’ll need to purchase it through ESPN. If you don’t already have ESPN Plus, then you can get a special deal right now: A year of service (normally $50) plus UFC 238 can be yours to watch just $80. Current subscribers can still purchase UFC 238 for its normal price of $60. Though ESPN+ is the best option for streaming these fights, there are some other ways of watching UFC online.

