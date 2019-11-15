How to watch UFC Fight Night 164: Blachowicz vs. Jacaré on ESPN+

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is headed to a country that has shaped the world of mixed martial arts in a huge way: Brazil. UFC Fight Night 164 will even feature one of Brazil’s own legendary fighters, Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza, in his first light heavyweight contest against Jan Blachowicz. All the action will be streamed on ESPN+, so read on to find out more about the main card fights and how you can sign up now to watch UFC Fight Night 164 online this Saturday.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service that the sports broadcaster launched in 2018. It offers a veritable feast for sports fans, from live matches to pre- and post-event content and more, and given ESPN’s close relationship with boxing and MMA promotions (especially the UFC), it’s the best way to stream events like UFC Fight Night 164: Blachowicz vs. Jacaré online from your PC or mobile device. ESPN+ is also the only way you’ll be able to watch UFC pay-per-view events for the foreseeable future.

The main event at UFC Fight Night 164 is a showdown between two seasoned combatants. Souza (26-7) has traded a victory for each defeat in his last six fights, winning three matches and losing three since 2017. His last bout at UFC Fight Night 150 resulted in his opponent, Jack Hermansson, taking the win via unanimous decision, so the 39-year-old Brazilian fighter will be understandably hungry to show that he’s not too long in the tooth to take down tough opponents like Blachowicz. Souza nonetheless remains something of a legend in the MMA world, and despite his age, he’s still in superb fighting shape.

But Souza, who has fought as a middleweight since 2003, definitely has his work cut out for him. Blachowicz (24-8) has won all but one of his past six fights, and this will be Souza’s first match since moving up to the light heavyweight division. Both of these men are dominant fighters and it will be interesting to see if this change in weight class will benefit Souza, who appears to have been struggling a bit in recent years — but it may just provide him with the extra power he’ll need to triumph here.

UFC Fight Night 164: Blachowicz vs. Jacaré will be hosted this Saturday, November 16, at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. The main card is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you can do so now and stream the event live. ESPN+ rings in at just $5 per month or $50 per year. Alternatively, you can sign up for the new Disney+ streaming bundle which includes both ESPN+ and Hulu for $13 per month.

