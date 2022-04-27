Way Day 2022: Standing desk deals from $155 — but hurry!

With more people working from home or putting up their own businesses, standing desks are increasing in popularity because they prevent the health issues stemming from spending too much time sitting. If you’re planning to get one, you’re in luck because you can enjoy discounts from Way Day 2022 — this year’s edition of Wayfair’s annual sale.

Way Day 2022 runs for two days on April 27 and April 28. The retailer is selling all kinds of appliances and furniture at up to 80% off, so if you need something for your bedroom, living room, outdoor space, or any other part of your home, you should take a look at what’s available from Wayfair. For standing desk deals, here are some of the best offers that we’ve found. You shouldn’t waste time if you want to take advantage of these deals though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Upper Square Albin Height Adjustable Standing Desk — $155, was $411

The Upper Square Albin Height Adjustable Standing Desk features an engineered wood tabletop with rounded corners, which should provide enough space for your laptop and its accessories. There’s a shallow shelf underneath that’s perfect for paper and pens, in addition to a lever that can change the height of the desk from 30.5 inches to 42.5 inches. The table’s adjustable base is made from steel, and it comes with wheels so you can easily move it whenever needed. Wayfair is selling the Upper Square Albin Height Adjustable Standing Desk for just $155, after a $256 discount to its original price of $411.

Inbox Zero Dojtcho Height Adjustable Standing Desk — $273, was $300

Achieve the perfect balance between sitting and standing while you go through the day with the Inbox Zero Dojtcho Height Adjustable Standing Desk. The table adjusts its height with a speed of 1 inch per second, with a low noise of under 50 decibels so you won’t disturb people around you. The desk’s orientation is reversible, so both sides can be used, and it features a minimum height of 28 inches and a maximum height of 47.6 inches. You can also use it with a monitor stand for more space on the desk for accessories and other things that you need for work. You can purchase the Inbox Zero Dojtcho Height Adjustable Standing Desk from Wayfair for $273, down $27 from its original price of $300.

Upper Square Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk — $355, was $525

For added convenience, the Upper Square Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk offers digital controls that you can program to remember three of your preferred table heights, ranging from 29.5 inches to 47 inches. There’s an option to lock the touchscreen panel so that you won’t accidentally make height adjustments. You can use its glass surface as a dry-erase board, in case you need to write something down urgently, while its metal base promises durability. The desk also comes with a partitioned drawer where you can keep office supplies, and built-in USB ports where you can charge your smartphone and your computer’s accessories. The Upper Square Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk is available for just $355 on Wayfair, after a $170 discount to its original price of $525.

Upper Square Tedford Height Adjustable Standing Desk — $520, was $800

Any home office will benefit from adding the Upper Square Tedford Height Adjustable Standing Desk, which can turn heads with its sleek black glass surface and meridian cherry stain on the sides. There’s an LED corner display where you can change the table’s height from a minimum of 29.5 inches to a maximum of 47 inches, and it also comes with a timer that can set reminders, such as for when you need to stand up and move. The desk has a strip of USB ports at the side that will keep your devices charged, and it also comes with a single partitioned drawer for other items that you need to keep within reach. Wayfair has slashed the price of the Upper Square Tedford Height Adjustable Standing Desk by $280, lowering its price to $520 from its original price of $800.

