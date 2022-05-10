 Skip to main content
Best Buy Deal of the Day: Save $145 on 2TB SSD (works with PS5)

Jennifer Allen
By
A person holding the WD Black SN770 gaming SSD.

Whether you need a new SSD for your computer or your PlayStation 5, Best Buy has the deal for you. Today only, you can buy the WD Black SN850 2TB SSD with Heatsink for just $285. Ordinarily priced at $430, you save $145 at Best Buy when you buy today but you’ll need to be quick. The deal is a one-day-only offer and it’s a huge discount, meaning it could sell out even faster than that. Easily one of the best SSD deals currently available, it’s the ideal way to boost your storage space for less and in a hugely convenient manner. Buy it now while you still can.

The WD Black SN850 2TB SSD with Heatsink looks tiny but it packs a lot of speed and storage into its slender shell. That’s why we consider it to be one of the best NVMe SSDs around. It promises that long load times will become a thing of the past thanks to it being able to read at up to 7,000MB/s with write speeds of up to 5,300MB/s. That’s thanks to its use of PCIe 4.0 x4 interface which means it has the latest technology to keep things speedy. It’s still backward compatible with other PCIe technology though so you won’t have to worry about any issues there.

With a massive 2TB capacity, there’s plenty of room to store all your games, whether on PC or PS5. The WD Black SN850 2TB SSD has a built-in heatsink so it’s ready to go for slotting directly into your PS5 without having to worry about installing a heatsink first. It’s an upgrade that takes mere minutes but boosts your playing experience significantly. When in use on your PC, you can also choose to use WD_BLACK dashboard software to monitor the health of the drive, optimize performance using a gaming mode, and even set up fully customizable RGB lighting, too, to get the right style for your PC case.

Like we said, the WD Black SN850 2TB SSD with Heatsink is small yet mighty. Normally priced at $430, it’s down to just $285 at Best Buy right now. A considerable saving of $145, the deal is only on today so if you’re keen to upgrade your storage, this is an ideal way to enjoy more for less.

