While you can expand the storage of your PlayStation 5 by buying from external hard drive deals, installing an internal SSD is a more elegant solution to the console’s space constraints. Here’s a highly recommended option — Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for $155 following an $85 discount to its original price of $240. There’s no information on when this offer will end, so you should hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the WD Black SN850 internal SSD

Is your PlayStation 5 already full because of all your game purchases from PS5 deals? You can go with an external hard drive, but you can only install backward-compatible PS4 games on it as PS5 games require the console’s internal storage. To be able to install PS5 games on your expanded storage, you’ll need to purchase an internal SSD like Western Digital’s WD Black SN850. This is an officially licensed product for the PS5, which means it’s been tested and certified for the console — that should alleviate any concerns that installing it may cause damage to your PS5. It slides into the console’s M.2 expansion slot to provide you with additional storage of 1TB, though you’ll have to remove the PS5’s faceplates to access it.

The WD Black SN850 comes with an all-in-one heatsink that keeps it cool and minimizes throttling while you’re playing, so you won’t have to worry about overheating. It also offers read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,300 MB/s for a seamless experience when loading games from the internal SSD.

There’s probably no better option among today’s gaming deals for increasing your PlayStation 5’s storage space than Western Digital’s WD Black SN850. You can get the internal SSD for just $155 from Best Buy instead of $240, for savings of $85 that you can spend on the best PS5 games. There’s no time to waste though — the price of the WD Black SN850 may go back to normal at any moment, so if you want to buy the internal SSD for cheaper than usual, you should finalize the purchase right now.

Editors' Recommendations