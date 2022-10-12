 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Perfect for the PS5, this 1TB internal SSD is $85 off at Best Buy

Jesse Hollington
By
Hand holding up WD Black SSD.

If storage is getting tight on your PlayStation 5 and you want to make sure you have room for the best PS5 games, then you’ll definitely want to take a look at some of the best Prime Day deals that are on right now. October is playing host to Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, but other retailers are also getting in on the game. There are some great Best Buy Prime Day deals on now, including this 1TB WD Black internal SSD that’s selling for only $120 — — and it’s designed for the PS5 so it’s ready to up your game in a big way.

Why you should buy the WD Black SN850X 1TB internal SSD

WD Black SSD installed on motherboard.

While you can increase the storage on your PlayStation 5 in several ways, including plugging in an external hard drive, only an internal solid-state drive (SSD) will provide the same top performance you’re accustomed to from the PS5’s onboard storage. However, you can’t just pop in any SSD on the market; it has to be designed for the PS5 to ensure that it fits and can withstand the heat of high-performance gaming.

This is where the WD Black SN850X comes in. It’s designed specifically to meet the needs of the most demanding PS5 games, from the best RPGs to the best sports games, with a superfast PCIe Gen4 interface that allows data transfer speeds of up to 7,300MB/sec. A built-in heatsink also ensures that it can sustain this performance during marathon online battles.

Storage prices may be going down each year, but serious gaming still requires a high-performance SSD, and it’s hard to find a better price than this WD Black SN850X 1TB SSD deal for only $120.

Editors' Recommendations

The 5 best vacuum deals in the Best Buy rival October Prime Day salle
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
The 5 best TV deals in Best Buy rival October Prime Day sale
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.
The 5 best headphone deals in the Best Buy rival Prime Day sale
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s rival October Prime Day sale
The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition will be available between late November and early December for $1,000.
Best Prime Day Fitbit Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 fitbit deals graphic.
Latest iPad Air is $80 off in the Amazon Early Access Sale
Fifth generation Apple iPad Air.
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.
This is the best Microsoft Office Prime Day deal we’ve found
Computer user touching on Microsoft word icon to open the program.
AirPods Max headphones price just dropped by $70 for Prime Day
A girl wearing the green version of the Apple AirPods Max.
Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 robot vacuum deals graphic.
Get a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot for $40 today (save $65)
Two people saying hi with a Ring Video Doorbell Wired.
Best Prime Day Monitor Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 monitors deals graphic
Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Instant Pot deals graphic.