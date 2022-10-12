Perfect for the PS5, this 1TB internal SSD is $85 off at Best Buy

If storage is getting tight on your PlayStation 5 and you want to make sure you have room for the best PS5 games, then you’ll definitely want to take a look at some of the best Prime Day deals that are on right now. October is playing host to Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, but other retailers are also getting in on the game. There are some great Best Buy Prime Day deals on now, including this 1TB WD Black internal SSD that’s selling for only $120 — — and it’s designed for the PS5 so it’s ready to up your game in a big way.

Why you should buy the WD Black SN850X 1TB internal SSD

While you can increase the storage on your PlayStation 5 in several ways, including plugging in an external hard drive, only an internal solid-state drive (SSD) will provide the same top performance you’re accustomed to from the PS5’s onboard storage. However, you can’t just pop in any SSD on the market; it has to be designed for the PS5 to ensure that it fits and can withstand the heat of high-performance gaming.

This is where the WD Black SN850X comes in. It’s designed specifically to meet the needs of the most demanding PS5 games, from the best RPGs to the best sports games, with a superfast PCIe Gen4 interface that allows data transfer speeds of up to 7,300MB/sec. A built-in heatsink also ensures that it can sustain this performance during marathon online battles.

Storage prices may be going down each year, but serious gaming still requires a high-performance SSD, and it’s hard to find a better price than this WD Black SN850X 1TB SSD deal for only $120.

