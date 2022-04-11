 Skip to main content
  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe how cheap this Dell laptop is today

Aaron Mamiit
By

The best laptop deals include some fantastic offers for anyone on a budget. Right now, one of the best Dell laptop deals is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 available at Dell for just $245, saving you $60 off the usual price. Already a great deal, the $60 saving just made it even sweeter for anyone on a budget looking to enjoy a well-built laptop for less. As always with Dell deals though, you’ll need to be quick as stock is limited at this price and you may miss out on a bargain if you wait too long.

Being produced by one of the best laptop brands is a great start for any laptop. It means the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 offers great hardware for its price while also being well-designed. That’s why we’ve included it in our look at the best Dell laptops in recent times. For your money, you get an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of memory. That might seem like a low spec but at this price, it’s more than sufficient and able to cope with Windows 11 Home in S mode. Alongside that, you get 128GB of SSD storage which is plenty of space for storing all your most valuable files and more.

One of the nicer features of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is its 15.6-inch HD screen. It offers narrow borders and anti-glare properties as well as Dell’s Comfort View Low Blue Light Software Solution, which helps reduce harmful blue light emissions so you avoid the risk of eye strain after using it for a long time. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also offers a better keyboard than previous models with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps, and a spacious touchpad so it’s easier to navigate what you’re working on. A lift hinge also helps here as it raises your device to an ergonomic angle, giving you a more comfortable typing angle while you work.

Designed to last, right down to its tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a well-made budget laptop. Normally priced at $305, the laptop is down to just $245 at Dell for a limited time only. Snap it up now while stocks last.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

AMD’s next-gen GPUs will ‘decimate’ Nvidia’s entire lineup

An AMD RX 6000 graphics card with the Radeon branding.

ReelSteady makes GoPro Player ‘reel’ useful for filmmakers

Reelsteady editing interface overlayed on an image of a mountainbike riding down a steep mountain trail.

Two new Macs — including a new Air — could launch at WWDC

Blue MacBook Air concept image.

CNN+ lands on Roku today

CNN Plus logo.

You aren’t dreaming, Kingdom Hearts 4 is actually happening

Sora laying down on a couch in Kingdom Hearts 4.

Charlize Theron will produce an Aqualad series for HBO Max

Jackson Hyde, the second Aqualad.

One of James Webb’s first targets is Jupiter. Here’s why

NASA technicians lift the James Webb Telescope, using a crane, and move it inside a clean room at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Forget the MacBook Pro: This is your excuse to get the Dell XPS 13

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Why is my Roomba side brush not spinning?

iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Nintendo Switch Sports could be 2022’s best multiplayer game

Two sportsmates swordfight in Nintendo Switch Sports.

Neptune’s temperatures are fluctuating, and no one knows why

Composite showing thermal images of Neptune taken between 2006 and 2020.

Elon Musk will not join Twitter board after all

Elon Musk Awarded With Axel Springer Award 2020 In Berlin

Elon Musk suggests turning Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter

Elon Musk.