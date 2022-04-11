We can’t believe how cheap this Dell laptop is today

The best laptop deals include some fantastic offers for anyone on a budget. Right now, one of the best Dell laptop deals is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 available at Dell for just $245, saving you $60 off the usual price. Already a great deal, the $60 saving just made it even sweeter for anyone on a budget looking to enjoy a well-built laptop for less. As always with Dell deals though, you’ll need to be quick as stock is limited at this price and you may miss out on a bargain if you wait too long.

Being produced by one of the best laptop brands is a great start for any laptop. It means the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 offers great hardware for its price while also being well-designed. That’s why we’ve included it in our look at the best Dell laptops in recent times. For your money, you get an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of memory. That might seem like a low spec but at this price, it’s more than sufficient and able to cope with Windows 11 Home in S mode. Alongside that, you get 128GB of SSD storage which is plenty of space for storing all your most valuable files and more.

One of the nicer features of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is its 15.6-inch HD screen. It offers narrow borders and anti-glare properties as well as Dell’s Comfort View Low Blue Light Software Solution, which helps reduce harmful blue light emissions so you avoid the risk of eye strain after using it for a long time. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also offers a better keyboard than previous models with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps, and a spacious touchpad so it’s easier to navigate what you’re working on. A lift hinge also helps here as it raises your device to an ergonomic angle, giving you a more comfortable typing angle while you work.

Designed to last, right down to its tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a well-made budget laptop. Normally priced at $305, the laptop is down to just $245 at Dell for a limited time only. Snap it up now while stocks last.

