We can’t believe how cheap this HP gaming PC is today

Gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals are always among the most popular gaming deals, as the computers that you need to smoothly run today’s video games aren’t exactly the most affordable bunch of machines. Fortunately, there are discounts that make powerful gaming PCs more affordable, such as HP’s $100 price cut for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, which brings the CPU’s price down to just $550 from its original price of $650.

Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops have one thing in common — they make sure that you can buy modern video games without having to worry that your PC can’t run them properly. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop makes the same promise, as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. The AMD vs Intel debate rages on, but the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop showcases the capabilities of the AMD processor for gaming purposes. Meanwhile, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, 8GB may be enough for casual gamers, though you might want to go up to 16GB of RAM eventually. That will be easy as the PC is customizable and open for component upgrades.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop comes running Windows 11, so you’ll be able to install and play games right away as soon as you plug in the PC and connect the necessary accessories. The PC also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which is enough space for multiple games, and it’s going to stay cool and quiet even after hours of playing with the help of its enhanced thermal design.

If you think it’s time to finally jump into PC gaming, or your rig badly needs an upgrade, you wouldn’t want to miss HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. The gaming PC is currently available for just $550, after a $100 discount to its original price of $650. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when it will become available again. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, then don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

