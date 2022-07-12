This content was produced in partnership with Wemax.

Today’s projectors are being shrunk down to smaller sizes — just look at your average pico projector — but, unfortunately, they’re not exactly what you’d call serviceable in the business world. In other words, they’re missing a lot of great features that you’d get with a larger, standard business-ready projector. Wemax aims to solve that problem with its Wemax Go Advanced Laser Projector for Business. How? Well, for starters, it’s quiet and portable, and boasts a bright 600 ANSI lumens laser lamp, with a host of additional and convenient features like a built-in battery and smart connectivity. An integrated Smart OS allows you to leverage streaming apps like HBO, Disney+, Netflix, and more, right on the device, but you can also connect your mobile — be it a smartphone or tablet. Of course, there’s a lot more to it, which we’ll dig into below, and you can also check out some of the deals available on Wemax’s gear, including an awesome Prime Day offer.

Why is the Wemax Go Advanced the best portable laser projector for business?

The Wemax Go Advanced Laser Projector is portable and quiet, so you can take it anywhere, and when you set it up in a conference room, you’ll never be interrupted by loud fans. At less than an inch thick, it’s not bulky in the slightest, and it weighs just under 2 pounds — 1.72 pounds to be precise. So, it can easily slip inside a carry-on, suitcase, or day bag, and it won’t bog you down either. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that will last for about 1.5 hours of use, and you can extend that time by plugging in a power bank, or simply recharging the battery. Dual audio Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity allows you to sync with multiple audio devices at once, up to two total, which is excellent for large rooms where you might need to place extra speakers.

The imaging chipset inside the projector supports output at a native 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080), which also means Full HD content when streaming through apps or connected devices. It can create up to a 120-inch screen. Unheard of in portable projectors, this one is equipped with a 102% Rec.709 color range. The picture gets much better color accuracy, but also the picture is more vibrant without looking washed out. The built-in Smart OS supports some of the most popular apps out there, from HBO and Hulu to Netflix, with so many more available through the third-party app store. So, you never have to bring along extra devices to stream content, but if you do have them, like your smartphone, you can connect them right to the projector to share your screen. Wireless support includes Airplay and Miracast screen-sharing options. Plus, the rear of the projector has a USB Type-C power port, headphone out, standard USB, and HDMI port.

Smart screen calibration tops it all off to help you set up a beautiful picture in minutes. You get auto-calibration, automatic TOF focus, keystone correction, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. The latter is great when you’re setting up in spaces or rooms that don’t have a dedicated screen, and you just want to project the image on an empty wall. If you want to augment the experience, you can also grab one of the many optional accessories available, such as a matching power bank, Bluetooth speaker, multifunction tripod, and more.

With Prime Day kicking off, it makes sense that Wemax would offer some great deals on its products, too, like the Wemax Go Advanced. You’re in luck because throughout the event you can take advantage of 40% off the projector if you order through Amazon. Normally $1,000, the discount drops the final price down to $600 with free shipping.

There’s more to come

Wemax is also excited about an upcoming launch, as are we, that will see an upgraded version of the Go Advanced available in August. The new model will be featuring Android TV as a smart platform, which is designed from the ground up for media and entertainment enthusiasts. More details to come!

