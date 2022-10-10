How would you love to have a 150-inch UHD 4K display with HDR10 set up and kicking ass in your home? It sounds amazing, right? TVs rarely come that large, especially in the newer varieties, and even if they do, the costs are inordinate. But it’s indeed possible to have a display that large, and no, you don’t have to empty your bank account to get one. The WEMAX Nova is a 4K UHD short throw laser projector that can project a screen up to 150 inches in size. You’ll need space on a wall or surface for a screen that large, of course, but it’s totally doable!

Don’t worry, if 150 inches is way too big for your tastes, there are three other configurations to choose from, including 80 inches, 100 inches, and 120 inches — you can adjust the screen size on the fly. The eight-point keystone correction, adjustable via the remote, makes optimizing the picture quality and sharpness a lot easier, which you generally have to do before the screen content looks just right. Most importantly, short throw projectors are designed to be mounted close to the screen or projection space, so you don’t need as much distance to get them properly positioned. Here’s the best part: For the Prime Early Access Sale, and from October 10 to October 16, the Nova is 30% off, dropping the price from $2,700 to $1,890 — that’s a fantastic $810 in savings for you. Keep reading to learn more about the Nova, or hit the links below to grab one!

Exploring the WEMAX Nova ultra short throw laser projector’s specifications

Let’s get some of the more important details out of the way. It’s an ALPD 3.0 ultra short throw laser projector with DLP technology, a 2100 ANSI lumens brightness rating, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. For the uninitiated, that means it will deliver a vibrant and sharp picture, especially when coupled with the UHD 4K resolution support. Your picture will look beautiful, clear, and detailed as if you were watching on a comparable LCD panel.

The Nova also features the Android TV smart platform built-in, with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. So, you don’t have to connect another smart TV system, like a Roku or Fire TV, and it can start streaming content right out of the box. Wireless casting adds to the connectivity even more, because you can sync content from your iPhone, iPad, Android, laptop, tablets, and other streaming devices, and it’s all direct to the system. Powerful 30-watt speakers utilize Dolby Audio DTS HD for a crystal-clear surround experience. And if you want to connect to a more substantial surround system, you can do so at any time via the audio output port.

It has a 0.233:1 ultra short throw ratio, which means for the 150-inch screen size it only needs to be placed about 19 inches away from the wall. Comparably, for an 80-inch screen, it only needs to be about 5.5 inches away. You can use it in smaller spaces or rooms where there’s not a large distance between the projector and the projection area, or the wall where you’re displaying the image.

In short, it’s an incredibly capable laser projector that delivers exceptional picture and audio, with expansive screen sizes available from 80 inches up to 150 inches maximum. If you want a true home theater experience, this is certainly the way to go about it.

Building the ultimate home theater experience

Today’s TVs can be wonderful and come with a host of convenient features, chief among them the smart TV and streaming support so you can watch content without connecting to any other devices if you want. But when it comes to building a true home theater experience, mimicking the capabilities and theme of your average movie theater, it does not get any better than having a projector, especially one that can easily deliver a screen size of up to 150 inches.

The WEMAX Nova not only does this with ease, and makes it just as simple to configure the picture, but it also provides everything else you’d want from a home theater setup. You get amazing picture quality, great sound, a smart TV platform built-in — via Android TV — and wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The specs are impressive too, with an Amlogic T962X-H CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, you’re all set to have a movie night right out of the box. Plus, the eight-point keystone correction, autofocus, HDR10, and ultra short throw support all add to the ease of use, because it’s not difficult to set up or get configured correctly.

Now’s a superb time to get the WEMAX Nova too, because for the Prime Early Access Sale, it’s 30% off, netting you savings of $810. Until October 16 (and starting October 11) it’s just $1,890. Considering everything it comes with, and how big of a screen it can project, that’s an amazing deal. Don’t sleep on this one!

