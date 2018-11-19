Share

Smart lighting helps you to keep your home connected, helps you save energy, and makes for an overall convenient living space. Smart lighting technology can program lights to turn on just as you arrive home, turn off lights if you leave the house and forget to do so, and control lights via the touch of your phone. If you’re ready to step up your smart home game this holiday season, take advantage of this sweet deal on the Wemo Mini Smart Plug.

For today only you can grab the discounted Wemo Mini Smart Plug for just $19 on Amazon, the lowest we have ever seen it. The WeMo Insight Smart Plug regularly retails for $35 but this deal saves you $16 (47 percent). Connect the smart plug with your existing home Wi-Fi network and download the Wemo app to start using the smart home device. The design of the smart plug doesn’t take away space from other outlets.

This season you can impress your guests just by saying, “Turn on the Christmas lights” using the smart plug. The WeMo Mini Smart Plug gives you hands-free voice control and works with a variety of platforms including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Nest, and If This Than That, also known as IFTTT. One of its cool features is its handy ‘Away’ mode which is built into the smart switch and that will turn plugged-in lights on and off randomly to create the illusion that you’re home even when you’re not.

The smart device is perfect if you want to be able to have more control of your home, set worry-free schedules from a phone or tablet, and save on energy. The smart plug lets you turn home appliances such as fans and coffee makers on and off, right from your phone.

If you don’t want to spend too much on smart home devices, now is your chance to grab a pair of smart plugs, but act fast because this deal expires by the end of today.

Shop Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

Follow @dealsDT