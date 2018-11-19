Digital Trends
Deals

Make your smart home even smarter with a smart plug for under $20

Jenifer Calle
By

Smart lighting helps you to keep your home connected, helps you save energy, and makes for an overall convenient living space. Smart lighting technology can program lights to turn on just as you arrive home, turn off lights if you leave the house and forget to do so, and control lights via the touch of your phone. If you’re ready to step up your smart home game this holiday season, take advantage of this sweet deal on the Wemo Mini Smart Plug.

For today only you can grab the discounted Wemo Mini Smart Plug for just $19 on Amazon, the lowest we have ever seen it. The WeMo Insight Smart Plug regularly retails for $35 but this deal saves you $16 (47 percent). Connect the smart plug with your existing home Wi-Fi network and download the Wemo app to start using the smart home device. The design of the smart plug doesn’t take away space from other outlets.

This season you can impress your guests just by saying, “Turn on the Christmas lights” using the smart plug. The WeMo Mini Smart Plug gives you hands-free voice control and works with a variety of platforms including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Nest, and If This Than That, also known as IFTTT. One of its cool features is its handy ‘Away’ mode which is built into the smart switch and that will turn plugged-in lights on and off randomly to create the illusion that you’re home even when you’re not.

The smart device is perfect if you want to be able to have more control of your home, set worry-free schedules from a phone or tablet, and save on energy. The smart plug lets you turn home appliances such as fans and coffee makers on and off, right from your phone.

If you don’t want to spend too much on smart home devices, now is your chance to grab a pair of smart plugs, but act fast because this deal expires by the end of today.

Shop Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
Deals

The best iPhone deals for November 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for November 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for November 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $850 with the best smartphone deals for November 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $850.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for November 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
microsoft surface go
Computing

Microsoft drops Surface Go price to $350 for Black Friday week

The Microsoft Surface Go convertible tablet has seen a large price drop this Black Friday sales season, lowering the base model to $350 and even the upgraded ones have seen $50 knocked off of their asking price.
Posted By Jon Martindale
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
black friday mattress deals 2018 feature sleep
Deals

Upgrade your sleep with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring plenty of opportunities to invest in a great mattress because top brands are competing to earn your business. The race to offer the lowest price possible means you end up with discounts of up to $300.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
Razer Blade base model compared
Computing

Razer takes up to $500 off of its Blade gaming laptops for Black Friday

If you're a fan of Razer's understated aesthetics that earned the Blade comparisons with Apple's laptops, you can score some big savings on Black Friday, as Razer is offering up to $500 discounts off of its gaming notebooks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen