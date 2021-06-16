What should you buy in the Walmart Prime Day sale?

Prime Day deals aren’t just about what Amazon has on sale. Other retailers including Walmart are also hosting their own Prime Day sales. With Walmart announcing that it’s launching its own four-day sales event that wraps around Prime Day, we thought we’d take a look at what you should buy in the Walmart Prime Day sale.

Known as Deals for Days, Walmart’s Prime Day sale starts June 20 and runs until June 23. That’s two days longer than Amazon’s Prime Day sale meaning you’ve got twice as much time to check out the deals. However, we are expecting the best offers to sell out quickly as everyone is eager to snap up the best deals available.

As is the way with Black Friday and other significant sales seasons, it’s very likely that we’ll see pretty much everything at Walmart on sale in some way. The retailer sells all manner of items including TVs, computers, iPads, clothing, home furnishings, toys, video games, garden furniture, and much more.

While we’re expecting to see discounts across the board, there are some specific areas where we think the Walmart Prime Day sale is particularly worth paying attention to.

The Walmart Prime Day sale, also known as Walmart Deals for Days, is almost certainly going to focus on a few key areas for big discounts. After all, Walmart wants to tempt you in with products you’re very likely to need, right?

TVs

We’re anticipating big discounts on TVs in particular. Walmart offers a wide range of different TVs from conventional HDTVs to 4K and 8K TVs. That’s why Walmart is the best place to buy a TV even on Prime Day. The retailer often can’t be beaten for TV deals plus there’s frequently the benefit of being able to head in-store to take a look before committing to your purchase.

Kitchen Appliances

Walmart should also have big discounts for the best air fryers, the best Instant Pots, and the best coffee makers. Simply put, they’re all kitchen appliances that we all love to upgrade thanks to them making our lives a little easier and they’re all the kind of products that Walmart knows you’ll be tempted by if they’re discounted well.

Robot Vacuums

Don’t be surprised if you see the best robot vacuums on offer too as part of Walmart Prime Day with the retailer keen to help take the load off when it comes to daily chores. Keep an eye out for some big discounts here.

Laptops & Video Games

If you’re looking for something a little more frivolous, we’re also expecting to see big discounts on the best laptops and plenty of video games too. Generally, during sales season, Walmart discounts both so there should be some big savings here. Look out for the best Chromebooks as well as the best laptops depending on your budget and needs.

Today’s Best Walmart Deals

