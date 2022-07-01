What to buy in the 4th of July sales, and what to buy on Prime Day

Some retailers have already started their 4th of July sales, with Prime Day deals set to follow not long after, making it hard to know when you should buy your much-desired item. Should you hit the 4th of July sales or should you hold on until Prime Day? The answer varies depending on what you intend on buying. Both 4th of July sales and Prime Day cater to different buyers, with each sales period offering its own strengths. Odds are you’re looking to save as much as possible, so to help you out, we’ve highlighted which sales period is best for certain kinds of purchases.

4th of July sales you can shop today

: Amazon hasn’t kicked off an official 4th of July sale since Prime Day is right around the corner, but it has discounted a number of must-have electronics and appliances (even more than usual) among its early Prime Day deals.

Amazon hasn’t kicked off an official 4th of July sale since Prime Day is right around the corner, but it has discounted a number of must-have electronics and appliances (even more than usual) among its early Prime Day deals. : Best Buy’s 4th of July Appliance Sale is now underway, bringing steep discounts on home essentials such as dishwashers, refrigerators, and washer-dryers. You can also get a free $100 gift card with appliance package purchases of $1,499 or more.

Best Buy’s 4th of July Appliance Sale is now underway, bringing steep discounts on home essentials such as dishwashers, refrigerators, and washer-dryers. You can also get a free $100 gift card with appliance package purchases of $1,499 or more. : Bed Bath & Beyond is slashing prices by up to 50% on a wide assortment of goods for the kitchen, bedroom, dining room, bathroom, patio, and any other space inside (or even outside) your home.

Bed Bath & Beyond is slashing prices by up to 50% on a wide assortment of goods for the kitchen, bedroom, dining room, bathroom, patio, and any other space inside (or even outside) your home. : Casper is knocking up to $600 off its mattresses and as much as 50% off almost everything else (with some exclusions) for its 4th of July sale.

Casper is knocking up to $600 off its mattresses and as much as 50% off almost everything else (with some exclusions) for its 4th of July sale. : Dell is offering massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and desktop computers, which includes hot items like gaming PCs and XPS laptops.

Dell is offering massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and desktop computers, which includes hot items like gaming PCs and XPS laptops. : Looking to eat better? Right now, you can sign up for HelloFresh and get your first meal delivery box for as little as $3.79 per meal kit, along with free home shipping.

Looking to eat better? Right now, you can sign up for HelloFresh and get your first meal delivery box for as little as $3.79 per meal kit, along with free home shipping. : HP has been running 4th of July sales since what feels like the start of time, and it’s back with another one for 4th of July 2022: Enjoy up to 60% off a wide selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, PC peripherals, and printers.

HP has been running 4th of July sales since what feels like the start of time, and it’s back with another one for 4th of July 2022: Enjoy up to 60% off a wide selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, PC peripherals, and printers. : Lenovo is another PC brand that loves running these seasonal sales, and its 4th of July deals include doorbuster discounts of up to 60% on ThinkPads, Legion gaming laptops, monitors, accessories, and more.

Lenovo is another PC brand that loves running these seasonal sales, and its 4th of July deals include doorbuster discounts of up to 60% on ThinkPads, Legion gaming laptops, monitors, accessories, and more. : Lowe’s is offering between $150 to $750 off home appliances, patio furniture, and just about everything else you’d squeeze into or outside your home, including outdoor grills. The more you buy, the more you save.

Lowe’s is offering between $150 to $750 off home appliances, patio furniture, and just about everything else you’d squeeze into or outside your home, including outdoor grills. The more you buy, the more you save. : Nectar is running one of the best 4th of July sales on bedding, with $100 discounts on its memory foam mattresses along with up to $499 in free extras (sheets, pillows, etc.) included with every mattress purchase.

Nectar is running one of the best 4th of July sales on bedding, with $100 discounts on its memory foam mattresses along with up to $499 in free extras (sheets, pillows, etc.) included with every mattress purchase. : Samsung makes everything from smartphones to home appliances, so whatever you’re after, this 4th of July sale probably has it. Everything from Galaxy phones and smartwatches to 4K TVs and refrigerators are marked down right now.

Samsung makes everything from smartphones to home appliances, so whatever you’re after, this 4th of July sale probably has it. Everything from Galaxy phones and smartwatches to 4K TVs and refrigerators are marked down right now. : Target’s 4th of July sale features discounts of up to 50% on clothing, toys, appliances, tech, indoor and outdoor furniture, and more.

Target’s 4th of July sale features discounts of up to 50% on clothing, toys, appliances, tech, indoor and outdoor furniture, and more. : You can save big on thousands of items including home appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators, patio furniture and accessories, and household tools at The Home Depot.

You can save big on thousands of items including home appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators, patio furniture and accessories, and household tools at The Home Depot. : Save up to $500 on select mattresses, up to 40% on any size topper, and as much as $100 on pillows and bedding during Tempur-Pedic’s 4th of July sale.

Save up to $500 on select mattresses, up to 40% on any size topper, and as much as $100 on pillows and bedding during Tempur-Pedic’s 4th of July sale. : Like Target, Walmart is another go-to place if selection is what you desire. Its 4th of July Rollback event is offering up juicy savings on clothing, toys, video games, electronics, home essentials, outdoor goods, and just about everything else.

Like Target, Walmart is another go-to place if selection is what you desire. Its 4th of July Rollback event is offering up juicy savings on clothing, toys, video games, electronics, home essentials, outdoor goods, and just about everything else. : Looking for some new outdoor furniture? Hammock? Jacuzzi? Gazebo? Lighting? Heater? Umbrella? Grill? Wayfair’s 4th of July sale has it all — for as much as 60% off.

What to buy in the 4th of July sales 2022

The 4th of July sales are fantastic for certain items — namely, anything that improves your home in some way or even improves you, too. The big focus during the 4th of July sales is large appliances. We’re talking deep discounts on refrigerators, washers and dryers, stoves, and anything that makes your kitchen sparkle once more, basically. We often see some of the best appliance deals of the year as part of the 4th of July sales.

If you’re looking to spruce up anything in your home, 4th of July sales are pretty great for it. The sales period also tends to offer up great deals on furniture like sofas and beds. Even patio furniture for improving your yard tends to see some discounts here, and just in time for the summer months. 4th of July sales are also a good bet if you’re looking to upgrade your mattress or the bedding you place on it.

The 4th of July sales also have another strength: clothes and shoes. If you’re keen to change up your wardrobe (potentially after buying a new wardrobe), this is your chance to do so while saving plenty of cash in the process.

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2022

So, who should hit the Prime Day deals? Prime Day typically focuses on technology and highly sought-after gadgets. That means you can count on the Prime Day laptop deals offering some of the best prices you’ll see this side of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Prime Day frequently rivals these traditional sales, so it’s unlikely you’ll find a better time of year to dive into buying a new laptop while saving big.

Prime Day TV deals are similarly fantastic. Expect discounts on all kinds of TVs from basic HD TVs to mid-range 4K TVs to the latest in QLED and OLED technology. As with all Prime Day deals, some of the best offers actually come from other retailers, as companies like Best Buy and Walmart often offer their own sales around Prime Day.

Alongside popular devices like laptops and TVs, you’ll also see discounts on small appliances like blenders, Instant Pots, and air fryers. Basically, if you can carry the appliance by yourself, it’ll be at its cheapest during the Prime Day sales. Need to plan ahead with how to get the appliance in your home? That will be best purchased during the 4th of July sales. Finally, smart home equipment like bulbs, locks, speakers, and anything else you can think of is frequently best bought during Prime Day deals, thanks to Amazon owning many of the most reputable brands.

