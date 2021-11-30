If you’ve been planning to purchase a new monitor for your computer setup, the good news is that some Cyber Monday monitor deals are still available. Dell’s Cyber Monday deals were popular over the weekend, but there is still some stock left of this 27-inch Dell monitor that’s available for just $180, after a $130 discount to its original price of $310. This is your last chance to take advantage of the offer and to get the monitor in time for Christmas though, so you should finalize the purchase as soon as possible.

Dell is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best monitors, so you don’t have to worry that the low price of the Dell S2721HN means a drop in quality. The monitor features a 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution for lifelike colors and clear details, which you’ll appreciate even better with the ultra-thin bezels on three sides. It also offers a refresh rate of up to 75Hz and supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, so if you ever use the monitor for gaming, you’ll enjoy smooth and tear-free gameplay. With the built-in dual HDMI ports, you can have two sources plugged into the monitor at all times, allowing you to easily switch between them.

The elegant design of the Dell S2721HN offers a unique look that follows the visual trend of modern computers, so it won’t look out of place on your desk. It’s also literally easy on the eyes with Dell’s ComfortView feature, which reduces harmful blue light emissions. Whether you’re working a full shift, watching a movie marathon, or engaged in hours-long gaming sessions, your eyes will stay comfortable throughout.

For an affordable monitor that will give justice to your computer’s processing power, you can’t go wrong with the Dell S2721HN. It’s still available from Dell at $130 off, which brings its price down to just $180 from its original price of $310. The deal is in limited quantities though, and if you want to get the monitor in time for Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or to yourself, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations