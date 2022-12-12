 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get it in time for the holidays: Where to buy AirPods Pro

Jennifer Allen
By
Apple AirPods Pro 2 sitting beside iPhone 14 and charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

One of the most highly sought-after gifts for the holidays is the Apple AirPods Pro. Great earphones for anyone looking to enjoy noise-cancellation that genuinely works along with earphones that pair up perfectly with all their devices; these are the ones that everyone wants and needs in their life. To help you track down some Apple AirPods Pro in time for the holidays, we’ve looked at where you can buy AirPods Pro today and receive them in time for the big day later this month. Right now, you can buy the AirPods Pro from Amazon for $229 saving you $20 off the usual price, all while still getting them in plenty of time ahead of the holidays. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

The latest Apple AirPods Pro are technically an incremental upgrade from the previous model but wow, do they know how to refine things. As before, if you have other Apple products, setup is incredibly fast and simple. Sleek to look at as well as put in your ears, they have all the key essentials like wireless charging and a clear and solid connection. To be some of the best wireless earbuds, however, they need to do more and they certainly achieve that.

That’s because they offer a superior audio experience. The Apple-designed H2 chip is able to provide you with smarter noise cancellation along with more immersive sound than before. The low-distortion and custom-built driver delivers crisp and clear high notes with deep and rich bass. Cementing their place in our look at the best noise-cancelling headphones, they also provide up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous AirPods Pro. That means you can truly lose yourself to the music while commuting with adaptive transparency capable of helping you return to the world around you as needed. Personalized spatial audio provides you with sound tuned just for you and your ears, while dynamic head tracking helps you feel more part of the experience. Improved battery life further adds to the bevy of features with up to 6 hours while ANC is enabled.

Related

Some of the most appealing earphones around, the Apple AirPods Pro are sure to make a fantastic gift for any loved one thanks to their wealth of features and great sound quality. Right now, you can buy them from Amazon and receive them in time for the holidays. Even better, they’re currently $20 off making them $229 instead of $249. You won’t be disappointed with this purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
A 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV hangs on a wall in a dining room.
Hurry — Best Buy is having a 3-day sale on must-have holiday gifts
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
Best Samsung Galaxy deals for December 2022
The Galaxy Z Fold 4's Cover Screen.
Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for December 2022
Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free
Peacock TV home screen.
Audible Free Trial: Get 2 premium audiobooks for free
amazon offers 30 off annual audible deal with 099 echo dot 1
NordVPN Free Trial: Try the service for free for a month
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
CyberGhost Free Trial: Protect your browsing for free
The CyberGhost logo against a yellow background.
ExpressVPN Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee
The ExpressVPN logo on a red background.
Adobe Photoshop Free Trial: Get a month of editing for free
Close up of Adobe Photoshop app icon being chosen from among other Adobe apps on a laptop screen.
QuickBooks Free Trial: Get a month of accounting for free
A laptop sits open with Quickbooks software running on the screen.
HelloFresh Free Trial: Can you get your first box for free?
Hello Fresh vs. Blue Apron
Discovery Plus Free Trial: Stream for a week for free
Discovery+ app icon on Apple TV homescreen.