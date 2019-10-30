AirPods Pro are now available — here’s where to buy them

Announced on October 28, Apple’s brand-new AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds are now on both the physical and virtual shelves of several retailers in the United States, including Walmart, Best Buy, and the fruit-named company’s own Apple Store, with the first pre-orders arriving this morning.

You don’t have to hand over the $249 asking price in one lump sum, either. All of the retailers are offering the Pods through their flexible financing plans, which see them available for as little as $25 upfront, followed by just $25 per month until the balance (plus any interest and sales tax) is clear.





So, what’s new with the AirPods Pro? Quite a lot, actually. They’re a lot smaller and shorter than the standard AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. They’re also sweat-resistant, making them the ideal companion for a long, sweaty workout, and are armed with Active Noise-Canceling (ANC).

Apple has made a number of changes under the hood to improve the all-important sound quality as well, headlined by the addition of what it calls Adaptive EQ — an innovative software tweak that, the firm claims, “tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual’s ear.”

None of this would be possible without the addition of interchangeable silicone ear tips that produce a snug fit that: A) ensures the AirPods Pro stay fixed in the ear during vigorous exercise; B) makes them more pleasant to wear for extended periods; and C) creates a seal for ANC to work its magic.

Of course, Walmart, Best Buy, and Apple aren’t the only retailers stocking the AirPods Pro. However, with the former and middlemost being two of the largest brick-and-mortar stores in the nation, it’s safe to assume they have more inventory than a smaller storefront like a local electronics store.

So if you missed out on the chance to score launch day delivery and are desperate to get your hands on a pair today, a trip to one of these outlets is your best bet. Rather order online? Best stick with them, too, they’re likely also allocated more warehouse stock, so they can ship them faster.





Plus, don’t just take the delivery date Apple says as gospel. Shop between the three retailers to see who can get them to you sooner. At the time of writing, Walmart was guaranteeing delivery by November 4, whereas the manufacturer itself couldn’t promise to ship them until November 5.

