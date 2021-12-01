Where to buy an Instant Pot with delivery in time for Christmas

Cyber Monday was a huge success, so much so that most Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals sold out n most sites. We saw tons of Cyber Monday deals sell extremely well this year as shoppers took advantage of discounts on the most popular brands and models. Leading retailers sold Instant Pot multifunction cookers aggressively, with new discounts appearing in response to other models selling out their inventory. We noticed that Amazon dropped the price of the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker all the way to $60 around mid-day on Cyber Monday. The previous sale price was $100, down $20 from its list price. But when Amazon saw the lowest-priced Instant Pots were selling out of inventory rapidly and were no longer available, Amazon cut this model’s $120 list price in half for a 50% discount. Suddenly, the least expensive Instant Pot available on Amazon was also one of the best. If you want an Instant Pot and you aren’t sure which Instant Pot you should buy, this powerful multifunction cooker probably should be your answer.

The Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart model is part of the best-selling Duo line of multifunction pressure cookers. It’s a Plus model, which means it adds two functions to the Instant Pot Duo. You can use the Instant Pot Duo Plus as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker steamer, saute pan, sous vide cooker, sterilizer, and food warmer. So that’s a lot, but that’s not all.

The Instant Pot Duo Plus has a digital control panel with one-touch buttons to activate the various cooking functions, and it also has 15 customizable Instant Pot Smart Programs. The Smart Programs make common cooking tasks super simple. For example, you can use a one-touch button to make soup, broth, cake, eggs, rice, beans, grains, porridge, oatmeal, and on and on. Some of those cooking chores are pretty basic and you might be tempted to say, “Meh.” However, consider that you don’t even have to remember whether rice cooks longer than oatmeal. If you prefer, you can always set the cooking temperature and time manually, but with the Instant Pot Duo Plus, you don’t have to.

Six-quart Instant Pots are rightly the most popular size because they are best for cooking for a family or group of three to six people, making up to six hefty portions or moderate portions plus leftovers. The lid and inner cooking pot are dishwasher safe, so you can kiss goodbye the need to wash this pot in the sink.

If you would love a new Instant Pot in time for the holidays, why not get one of the best ones available and get it at a massive 50% discount? We don’t know how long Amazon will continue this half-off sale for the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart multicooker, but right now, you can buy it for $60, half the usual $120 list price and way less than the $100 sale price Amazon usually offers for this model. The less expensive models sold out early, which gives you the chance to buy this advanced and usually much more costly unit at the entry-level price, so don’t hesitate because this one may either sell out or have its price bumped back up soon.

