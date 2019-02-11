Share

Apple is one of the most well-known and popular brands in the tech industry. With high-quality products like the iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch at the top of everyone’s wish list, it’s not all that hard to see why they are so popular. Apple has revolutionized smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches with its sleek, user-friendly style that people can’t get enough of. So when it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple has made no exception. The AirPods are one of the best fully wireless earbuds money can buy.

Unfortunately, Apple AirPods aren’t always readily available online. With Valentine’s Day is only a few days away, some online storefronts like Amazon have already completely sold out of them. Which means if you were looking to gift your Valentine a pair this year, you’re too late to order from the retail giant. However, if you don’t mind having them arrive a little late or just picking them up at the store, there are still a few places with some left in stock. From Apple to Walmart, here are the best places to buy AirPods.

If you’re looking to pay the actual retail price for AirPods and want to get them before Valentine’s Day, Apple is probably your best bet. When you buy directly from Apple, you can either pick them up at your local Apple Store or wait just a few days for shipping. However, if you choose to have the AirPods shipped, you won’t be able to get them before February 14.

Currently priced at $159 from Apple, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable price on a brand-new pair of these wireless earbuds.

Buy from Apple

There’s a chance you’ve never heard of B&H, but when it comes to Apple products, they have some of the most affordable prices we’ve found. They are also quite possibly the only store left that can ship the AirPods to you in time for Valentine’s Day. If you live on certain parts of the East Coast, you can get free one-day expedited shipping. You can check the map above to see how long it would take to get your headphones.

With AirPods currently priced at $159, B&H is the second-best option on this list — especially if you’re on the East Coast.

Buy from B&H

Best Buy won’t be able to get AirPods to you in time for Valentine’s Day, but they are still offering them for the actual retail price. According to the Best Buy website, the AirPods are currently out of stock, but you can still order them now and have them arrive as early as February 20. You can also get three months of Apple Music for free if you’re a new subscriber.

AirPods are currently priced at $159 at Best Buy.

Buy from Best Buy

Walmart had the AirPods fully in stock just last week, but now they are only offering the Apple earbuds from third-party sellers. That means you’ll have to pay a pretty penny if you want to buy them through this retail giant. At $205, it may not be worth the extra cost. However, some of these sellers are able to ship them to you as early as February 15, so shipping is still a little bit more expedited than it is from Best Buy.

Buy from Walmart

