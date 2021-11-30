This year’s Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals were immensely popular with shoppers as retailers offered discounts on various models of the wearable device. If you missed them, fortunately, there are still some Cyber Monday deals that are still available, such as Amazon’s $20 discount for the 41mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 7 that brings the smartwatch’s price down to $379 from its original price of $399. This could be your last chance to purchase the latest Apple Watch to get it in time for the holidays though, so you should seriously consider taking up Amazon’s offer.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches because it’s packed with features, it’s easy to use, and it simply looks gorgeous on your wrist. Its always-on screen is sharp and colorful, which makes the smartwatch look more like a traditional watch while it’s not in use, and its comprehensive health monitoring features gives you a snapshot of your overall fitness through methods such as measuring your blood oxygen level, taking an ECG, and tracking your sleep.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6, the latest version of Apple’s smartwatch is worth the extra cost because of its 20% increase in available screen area, a more durable crack-resistant display, improved energy efficiency, a fall detection feature for cyclists, a full QWERTY keyboard on-screen, and an IP6X dust certification rating, among other changes. Further expanding the wearable device’s capabilities is WatchOS 8, which introduces the Mindfulness app that replaces the Breathe app, improves the Messages app, adds the Portrait watch face, and much more.

The Apple Watch Series 7 offers a premium smartwatch experience, and it’s an even better purchase if you’ve already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem. Amazon is selling the 41mm, GPS version of the wearable device with a $20 discount, lowering its price to $379 from its original price of $399, and you’ll get it by December 5 if you buy it now. This may be the last time that you can purchase the Apple Watch Series 7 and get it in time for Christmas, so if you want it as a gift for yourself or a loved one, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

