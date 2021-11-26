Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED on Black Friday 2021

The Nintendo Switch OLED has been essentially impossible to purchase since its release a couple of months ago, and unfortunately, its popularity hasn’t decreased during the holiday shopping season. There’s not likely to be any sort of Black Friday discount coming on the Nintendo Switch OLED, and most likely it will remain as difficult to purchase as it has been since its launch. What this ultimately means is if you’re able to track down a Nintendo Switch OLED during the Black Friday weekend, buy it right then and there whether it’s on sale or not.

No retailers have yet pledged to restock Nintendo Switch OLEDs on Black Friday, but we’re here to help you in the quest. Check back here often for updates, read onward for more details and for other Nintendo Switch gift options, and use the links below to keep checking on Nintendo Switch OLED inventory.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Red & Blue) at Amazon — Check Stock

— Nintendo Switch OLED (White) at Amazon — Check Stock

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Red & Blue) at Best Buy — Check Stock

— Nintendo Switch OLED (White) at Best Buy — Check Stock

— Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Red & Blue) at Walmart — Check Stock

— Nintendo Switch OLED (White) at Walmart — Check Stock

A couple of major factors play into the lack of inventory of the Nintendo Switch OLED, the first of which is the global microchip shortage. Chip manufacturers have pointed fingers regarding who’s to blame for the shortage, but wherever the footprints may lead, it doesn’t look like it’s something that will be resolved soon. The second factor behind the Nintendo Switch being so difficult to find in stock is its popularity. The original Nintendo Switch was a hugely popular device, having stock issues of its own at the time of its release, and the Switch OLED is a great update, as you can read in our Nintendo Switch OLED review. Great products often produce great demand, and the Nintendo Switch OLED has been no different since its launch.

But there’s still a lot of great gifts available for the Nintendo fan or gamer in your family. The previously mentioned original Nintendo Switch is a great option, and it’s still a very relevant device today, as it can play all of the same games as the new Switch OLED. You can read more about both of these devices, and make decisions about which might suit you amid these inventory shortages, in our Switch OLED vs. Switch comparison. The Nintendo Switch Lite is another great option, and we’ve done a comparison of the Switch Lite vs. Switch vs. Switch OLED to help you make a decision.

Accessories also make for great holiday gifts. There’s a whole variety of Nintendo Switch controllers to choose from, and we’ve also put together a rundown of the best upcoming Nintendo Switch games, and even compiled some of the best fitness games for the Nintendo Switch. And for some of the best games made just for the Nintendo Switch platform, check out the best Nintendo Switch exclusives.

You can still gift something from Nintendo this Christmas, even with the sold-out inventories of the Nintendo Switch OLED going on during Black Friday. It’s a good idea to keep checking inventories on retailers’ websites, so check back here regularly throughout the holiday shopping season. These links are your best chance at spotting an available Nintendo Switch OLED:

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Red & Blue) at Amazon — Check Stock

— Nintendo Switch OLED (White) at Amazon — Check Stock

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Red & Blue) at Best Buy — Check Stock

— Nintendo Switch OLED (White) at Best Buy — Check Stock

— Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Red & Blue) at Walmart — Check Stock

— Nintendo Switch OLED (White) at Walmart — Check Stock

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations