Where to buy the Xbox Series X on Black Friday 2021

It’s been almost impossible to get your hands on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S since they launched just over a year ago. And unfortunately, there’s not much good news on the way this Black Friday. You’re not likely to find any discounts on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles, as no retailers have pledged to restock the consoles — meaning it’ll likely be just as hard to find them in stock as it has been for the rest of the year. That doesn’t mean you definitely won’t be able to pick up an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S this Black Friday, but if you do spot one available over the weekend, you should snap it up, whether it’s at a reduced price or not. Next-gen consoles are so hard to come by right now that you never know when they might next be in stock!

You can keep checking the links below throughout Black Friday to see if any retailers have Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles in stock. Retailers have been announcing console restocks every once in awhile, and this Black Friday we’d recommend checking frequently throughout the day in case new stock lands:

Xbox Series S at Amazon —

— Xbox Series S at Best Buy — Check Stock

— Xbox Series X at Best Buy — Check Stock

— Xbox Series S at Walmart — Check Stock

— Xbox Series X at Walmart — Check Stock

Even if you’re not lucky enough to find an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console in stock this Black Friday, you’ll be able to enjoy discounts on a huge range of Xbox Series X games and accessories. If a console is on your wishlist, this is the perfect time to load up on everything you need to enjoy your new console once you finally manage to bag one! Or perhaps you’re shopping the Black Friday sales for games or accessories for someone who’s already lucky enough to own a console.

Some of the best Xbox Series S and X Black Friday deals include discounts on games like Rainbow Six Siege, Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition, and FarCry 6, as well as discounts on Xbox Series X controllers and headsets, and deals on Xbox Live Gold memberships. We’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for Xbox owners, too, if you’re struggling for inspiration. And if you’re looking for games, controllers, and accessories for the Xbox One, we’ve hunted down some of the best Black Friday Xbox One deals for you. If you spot a deal that looks tempting, don’t hang around, as the best deals will sell out fast!

Don’t forget to keep an eye on retailers’ websites for your best chances of securing a next-gen console before the holidays:

