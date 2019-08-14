Locate a runaway pet with the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker, now $64 on Amazon

Share

If you’re a fur parent, you wouldn’t want your babies to ever leave your sight and go straight into harm’s way. But sometimes, even under your vigilant watch, your naughty little critters still manage to escape. You need to be prepared in case this happens. A good way to monitor your pet’s movements is through a GPS tracker. And one of the most reputable companies that make pet GPS trackers is Whistle.

The latest in its line of trackers is the Whistle 3, which is currently available on Amazon for only $64. It’s normally sold for $80, so you get a cool $16 savings.

The Whistle 3 provides nationwide location tracking of your wayward pet. It can pinpoint its exact location with Whistle’s top-rated smart GPS activity tracker, anywhere AT&T 3G cellular service is available.

With the Whistle 3’s iOS/Android app you can set up a subscription plan, as well as custom alerts. Just download the free app then sync it to the tracker. Through the app, you can configure geofencing which will alert you in case your pet leaves the vicinity, like your home and your yard, via proactive alerts through text, app, or email notifications. You can track your pet’s location over 24-hour periods to see where they went, when they went there — and with whom.

Whistle 3 also includes activity tracking, allowing you to put your dog’s activity in context to ensure that it’s getting the right level of activity for its unique breed, weight, and age. Through the app, you’ll be able to find out if your pet is getting enough exercise to be assured that it’s happy and healthy.

Whistle 3 is designed to go wherever your pet goes. It is waterproof, rugged, and lightweight, with a battery life that lasts up to seven days. It only weighs an ounce so your pet won’t even know that it’s there.

The package includes the Whistle 3 GPS tracker, a rubber collar attachment that can securely fit collars up to 1-inch wide, a USB charging dock and cable, and a quick start guide.

If you wish to monitor your pets from afar and chuck treats their way, check out the Petcube Bites pet camera. For more awesome pet products visit this page for the best pet tech from CES 2019.

If you want to see more awesome deals visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.