It’s now been two years since Amazon acquired Whole Foods in a blockbuster $13.7 billion transaction, and things have certainly changed over those two years. The company took measures to cut prices as soon as the merger was completed; however, market forces have caused some prices to creep up again. Regardless, being a Prime member pays — as you get both exclusive sale prices all year long, and an additional 10% savings off of any of the grocer’s public sale prices.
Last year, the company expanded its Prime Day sale to Whole Foods for the first time, and it plans to do so again this year. So what are the best deals we found? Read on to find out.
Now through July 16: Buy $10, Save $10
If you are both a Whole Foods and Amazon shopper, the company’s $10 Amazon credit offer is one of the best in the store. Spend a minimum of $10 in Whole Foods by July 16 on items other than alcohol, gift cards, and stamps before tax, and as long as you scan your Prime Code from your Amazon or Whole Foods app in-store at checkout, Amazon will post a $10 credit to your account.
(Editor’s Note: You are also eligible for the $10 credit if you use Prime Now. However, the service is only available in select zip codes close to Whole Foods stores — so many of us will need to shop in-store instead.)
This credit will be available for use between midnight Pacific Time July 15 and 11:59 p.m. PT on July 17. The code is good for a one-time use during that period, and only one code is provided per account. For more information, you’ll want to check Whole Foods’ website at www.wholefoods.com/primeday.
Amazon’s other standard Prime offers, including the additional 10% off public sale prices, Prime Exclusive sales, and the 5% cashback for using your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, still apply, so you could in theory stack all of these discounts for some substantial (and rare) savings on your next shopping trip. No ‘Whole Paycheck’ this week!
Prime Day Whole Foods Daily Deals
Whole Foods will start offering a daily special deal beginning Wednesday, July 10. These deals are aimed at getting you in the store repeatedly over the next week. But make it in early, as these deals are only good while supplies last.
- Wednesday, July 10: Buy one, get one free on Abe’s Muffins vegan mini muffins
- Thursday, July 11: 25% off Chef’s Case entrees, sides, salads, and Chef’s Plates
- Friday, July 12: Get two slices of pizza for $5 (saves $2)
- Saturday, July 13: $2 off rotisserie chicken
- Sunday, July 14: 20% off sliced-in-house deli meats and cheese
- Monday, July 15: Buy one brown butter cookie, get one free
- Tuesday, July 16: 50% off chocolate or butter mini croissants
Of these, we think the BOGO on Abe’s Muffins, Thursday’s Chef’s Case deals, and the croissant deal are among the best.
Prime Day Whole Foods Weeklong Deals
In addition to the daily deals, Whole Foods also plans to offer ongoing deals starting Wednesday, July 10 through the end of Prime Day on July 16. Like the daily deals, these are also good while supplies last, so we’d recommend stopping in later this week if any of them interest you.
Fruit
- Organic red cherries, $3.99 per pound, save $3 per pound
- Organic strawberries, one-pound container, two for $5
- Organic yellow peaches and nectarines, $2.49 per pound
- Organic blueberries, 18-ounce container, $3.99
Meats and Seafood
- Organic air-chilled, no-antibiotics-ever whole chicken, $2.19 per pound
- Wild-caught sockeye salmon fillets, $9.99 per pound
- Animal welfare rated St. Louis Ribs, $3.99 per pound
Grocery
- RXBAR bars and nut butters, 40% off
- Orgain organic plant-based protein powders, 40% off
- Self-serve mochi ice creams, 50% off
- Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti pints, two for $6
- 365 Everyday Value trail mixes, 35% off
Miscellaneous
- Alaffia beauty and body care, 40% off
- Hydration sale, reusable water bottles, 30% off
Those are the deals that we know about ahead of time, we’ll be sure to update the list if any new ones appear once the new sale starts. Whole Foods runs new sales starting on Wednesday, and the deals are officially posted then.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
