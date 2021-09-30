When you’re ready to grab a new TV, upgrade an existing one — like the one in your living room — or add one to a new room, it’s always good to see all the amazing TV deals floating around. Typically, it’s pretty easy to find 4K TV deals, a host of Best Buy TV deals, or even some large 70-inch TV deals. They all claim that you won’t find deals like them, but most of us know better — there are always some kind of deals to take advantage of, which can actually create some problems. For example, are those deals super cheap because the TVs are just not as good as others, or is there something else going on? It can be difficult to tell, but one of the best ways to understand how good a TV really is is to look at customer reviews. Those are the people who are currently using and watching the sets.

That’s kind of what’s going on with the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV currently. Over at Best Buy, the Hisense 70-inch has accrued over 100 reviews, mostly positive, with a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. About 89% of those reviewers recommend this particular set to friends and family. But what does that mean? What do they have to say about it, and what kind of features can you expect from this thing? We’ll explore all of that in more detail below, or you can head over to Best Buy to check out some of those reviews yourself. You might also be happy to know it’s on sale right now, down from $850 to $580 with free shipping and delivery, or you can pick it up at a local store.

What’s so great about the Hisense 70-inch 4K UHD smart Android TV?

For starters, this is a 70-inch 4K UHD-ready TV, which means it displays content at a resolution of 2160P combined with a 60Hz refresh rate and an auto low latency mode for gaming and improved performance. It has the Android smart TV platform built-in, which also comes with Google Assistant support and Chromecast, allowing you to share your phone, tablet, or computer’s screen content quickly and easily on your TV. The voice remote supports the use of voice commands and works swimmingly with Google Assistant. You can adjust the volume, search for content, start apps, and much more, all with the sound of your voice. Additional features include Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual:X immersive audio, VESA wall mount compatibility (400mm x 300mm), and a bevy of inputs and outputs, such as 3 HDMI, 2 HDMI 2.0, 2 USB, and more.

If that spec drop didn’t impress you, or you just want to hear what others are saying, this next bit’s for you. One customer who was not familiar with the brand Hisense says that the TV is “much better than expected” primarily because they didn’t know what to expect! Another describes it as a “fantastic bang for the buck,” explaining they even went back to Best Buy after buying at full price to get a refund for the difference in the sale price. Lots of people are loving the screen and picture quality, with support for media streaming built-in. The size really seems to be a hit overall, and why wouldn’t it be? A 70-inch TV is an awesome thing to look at, especially when it’s this clean, crisp, and beautiful!

Even at its normal price, it’s much more affordable than some of the other well-known brands, but you’re not sacrificing any features or quality here, and there are a lot of people that are in love with the set.

What’s the deal?

The Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV actually happens to be included in one of the better 4K UHD smart TV deals that are available right now across a host of retailers. Normally $850, you can grab it for $580 with free shipping and delivery or free in-store pickup. That deal saves you $270, which is not just an awesome discount but also a fantastic price drop for any TV of this size, even more so for a smart TV with streaming capabilities right out of the box. If you do decide to grab it, don’t forget to toss up your review to let people know how much you love it — or hate it!

