 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Why this Prime Day is the worst time to buy the Roomba s9+

Patrick Hearn
By
The iRobot Roomba S9 Plus robot vacuum cleaning the floor near the wall.

Right now, the Roomba s9+ is discounted by $100 on Amazon — and that’s just from a coupon.  But don’t buy it.

It’s not really even a deal. Instead, consider shifting to a slightly lower model with the iRobot Roomba i7+. It’s discounted $500 from its usual price of $1,000, and comes with every feature you could possibly ask for in a robot vacuum: smart mapping, a self-emptying base, and crazy cleaning smarts.

How does it compare?

I’ll put it this way: I’ve used my i7+ on a regular basis for several years running, and it still holds up and performs like a dream. My floors remain clean, and I barely have to think about it. The internal bag inside the Clean Base only needs to be emptied every 60 days or so (or longer, depending on how often you run the Roomba).

This Roomba has virtually the same intelligence across the board thanks to iRobot’s over-the-air updates. And due to advances with its smart mapping feature, you can ask your Roomba to clean specific areas of the home, like around the kitchen table.  You don’t need the s9+ for that; the i7+ can do it just as well.

In fact, the i7+ differs in only one major way: it doesn’t have quite as much suction power. That is still a minor inconvenience in the grand scheme of things, though. With its three-stage cleaning system, it can dislodge stuck-in dirt and debris — and as as the owner of a pet that sheds a lot, I can attest to how effective it is at cleaning up pet hair.

The slight boost in power you’d get from buying the Roomba s9+ just isn’t worth the extra $500 you’d spend. Instead, rack up the savings and use it on something else.

Don’t wait, though. The deal runs out at the end of Prime Day. Though $500 isn’t an impulse buy, it’s also one of the best deals you’re going to see on a robot vacuum.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Strap a Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker to your wrist for $60 today

fitbit inspire 2 fitness tracker deal prime day 2022 on wrist feature

Prime Day means you can get this pro Vitamix blender at $230 off

Vitamix Professional 750 best blenders

Walmart Prime Day: Nintendo Switch Sports is 20% off today

Nintendo Switch Sports key art showcases the Joy-Cons being used for various sports.

This EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GPU is 25% off for Prime Day

Power connections on the RTX 3080.

Beats Fit Pro Prime Day deal drops the earbuds’ price by 20%

Beats Fit Pro in a charging case.

Prime Day: Get a Razer gaming keyboard, mouse and headset for $49

The Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 illuminated on a desk showing the green backlit Cynosa Lite keyboard, the green backlit Gigantus V2 Large mouse mat, the Deathadder Essential gaming mouse, and the Blackshark V2 X headset.

All dog owners need to shop this Prime Day deal right now

Norton 360 Antivirus (with VPN) for Windows is $70 off for Prime Day

The box of the Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus software with LifeLock.

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Air Fryer deals graphic.

Oladance OWS Headphones: High-quality sound from outside your ear

Oladance OWS open ear headphones worn during workout.

This is your chance to get a 75-inch TV for $650 — but hurry!

A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Save $360 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for Prime Day

Writing with the S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.