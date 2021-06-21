Why you need to buy a gaming laptop this Prime Day 2021

Prime Day is here! And with it comes loads of Prime Day deals and not just from Amazon. In fact, if you’re looking for one of the best gaming laptops, now is the best time to buy, because the online retailing behemoth and its competitors have an abundance of discounts and markdowns on all of your must-have portable gaming setups.

But if you’re still not sure if now’s the right time for you to buy, let’s go over a few reasons why buying a gaming laptop during Prime Day 2021 might be the right move for you after all.

Do you need a new gaming laptop? Is it time for an upgrade?

Gaming laptops may not be a necessity for some people, but you’re here because, for you, gaming is something you love to do and are willing to invest in. We get that. That said, how’s your current setup? Does it still work well for you and the games you want to play or do you think upgrading to a newer setup would give you more opportunities to play a wider variety of games? If your current gaming laptop works for you, then you probably don’t need to buy a new one on Prime Day. While the deals are tempting, there’s no reason to replace your gaming laptop if it still works fine, because even with the substantial Prime Day gaming laptop deals you’re still spending a not-insignificant amount of money.

But if you do need a new setup because your current one can’t handle the game you really want to play, then now’s a good time to buy. Plus, if you’re really in need of a new gaming laptop, why would you force yourself to wait until Black Friday to get one, when you could get one now and be playing and discovering new games all summer?

There are lots of places offering deep discounts right now

Just because it’s Prime Day, doesn’t mean you’re only allowed to shop at Amazon for a new gaming laptop. Amazon’s online retailing competitors have their own deals and sales today with discounts on gaming laptops that rival Amazon’s own deeply discounted deals. Sure, at the top of the list, Amazon (and Best Buy), are offering some of the most substantial discounts on these portable gaming setups. But you can also shop at Walmart, Dell, and Newegg to get comparable discounts.

So far, during this year’s Prime Day, we’ve seen Amazon discounts up to $550 off. Best Buy has offered up to $600 off in discounts. And Walmart has offered up to $350 dollars off its gaming laptops. Dell has offered up to $250 off so far. And these are just deals we’ve found so far. There are probably tons of other discounts still rolling out as we speak.

So no matter where you go to purchase your new gaming laptop, if you shop these Prime Day sales right now, you really can’t go wrong and you’ll get a substantial discount.

Many of your must-have gaming laptop brands are on sale

We’ve talked about where to shop. Now let’s talk about the brands you can find on sale during Prime Day. Just because they’re deeply discounted, doesn’t mean that these gaming laptops are from no-name brands nobody wants or no one knows. With Prime Day, you can find great deals on big, well-known gaming laptop brands and products such as: Razer Blade, MSI, HP Omen, Asus ROG, and Acer Predator.

A few Prime Day gaming laptop deals to get you started

If you’re convinced that now’s a great time to buy yourself a new gaming laptop, then it’s time to get shopping. To help you get started, you can take a look at a few of the Prime Day gaming laptop deals we’ve already curated below.

You can also check out our roundup of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals, for more deals and shopping tips.

