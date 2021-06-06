Unprotected computer? Why you should install Vipre Antivirus today

When browsing online unprotected, your computer leaves a trail of breadcrumbs that point toward your activity. While a lot of the time, this isn’t a problem, it can at times leave you open to a lot of risks and dangers online. Without effective antivirus protection or a VPN, you can be exposed to malware, spyware, ransomware, and other threats if a nefarious source is keen to gain information from you. That’s why you should install Vipre Antivirus today. The antivirus package will keep you fully protected while you browse online with its Ultimate Security Bundle going one step further and offering you a VPN as well as antivirus protection. You simply can’t go wrong with the first year of the Vipre Antivirus Ultimate Security Bundle, costing just $40 right now, saving you $100 on the usual price.

Available for both Windows and Mac, Vipre Antivirus Ultimate Security Bundle offers everything you need to be safe online. A top-rated antivirus security package, it provides users with malware, spyware, and ransomware detection and removal. That means it will spot any incoming threats and remove them safely before any damage is caused. The software utilizes real-time scans that ensure your apps and files are always safe to use with automatic updates and cloud-enabled functionality meaning you get the fastest protection possible.

In a world where even Macs now run the risk of being exposed to malware and other forms of viruses, there’s simply no reason why you shouldn’t have antivirus protection installed, and Vipre Antivirus does an admirable job of keeping you and your devices safe at all times.

It doesn’t stop at antivirus protection, however. Included in the price is an unlimited VPN that works for all your devices and encrypts your web traffic. Not sure how a VPN might help you? Check out our look at what is a VPN — simply put, it helps you stay anonymous while you browse online and is particularly helpful if you regularly use public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Windows users can also benefit from additional features that keep them safe. These include anti-spam protection against phishing and other email exploits, a firewall to prevent unauthorized network connections, a webcam and microphone blocker, and a browser cleaner that wipes your browser records any time you need it to. There’s also a Dark Web scanner that monitors potential identity theft and fraud on your accounts so you’re always kept up to date with what’s going on.

To further sweeten the deal, Vipre Antivirus also has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s absolutely no risk in trying it. That’s how confident the company is in its product, with free U.S.-based support making things even more appealing.

Don’t forget — right now, you can sign up for a year’s worth of the Vipre Antivirus Ultimate Security Bundle for just $40, saving you $100 so there’s never been a better time to get involved.

