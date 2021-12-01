Why you should upgrade to a foldable phone today

Ever wanted the coolest looking smartphone? Of course you have. While many phones stick to the same fairly safe and dull look, there’s always the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 out there, keen to be a bit different from what’s already out there. Looking like the coolest and most futuristic phone you could buy right now, you can buy it directly from Samsung for $1,800, a chunky saving on its usual price of $1,950. You might be wondering why you’d want to spend so much money on a phone but seriously, a foldable phone is going to change your life. We’re here to tell you all about how it’s going to do that.

Look, we get that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is no impulse purchase. It’s definitely expensive. However, it’s also the foldable phone you’ve always wanted. As our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review explains, there’s a lot going for it. It’s a genuinely revolutionary device in a world that will feel positively ordinary if you ever go back to a regular smartphone. The big advantage here is its display. This is a foldable phone so it starts out as a tall and narrow candy bar style phone before opening up to look like a form of tablet. It instantly becomes a two-handed device but by doing so, it gives you so much more room than other smartphones. On the outside, it has a 6.2-inch Cover Display that opens up to reveal a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display. The display is made of less breakable and more scratch-resistant glass than the competition.

It’s like no other smartphone you’ve used before and easily demonstrates why foldable phones are worth your time. Besides the wow factor, it’s practical too. Easily the best way to read ebooks or browse the internet on a phone, you can also use Samsung’s S Pen to sketch out designs or draw up proposals in a far more useful way than your finger could ever provide.

Multitasking is also a breeze thanks to the extensive screen size, with Samsung making it possible to arrange the interface to have up to three app windows open at once giving you plenty of opportunities to juggle work or pleasure. Basically, your smartphone just turned into a super convenient tablet. It’s ideal if you can’t decide which of the two you most need as you get both.

Elsewhere, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is stylishly designed. It has smaller bezels than other foldable phones and no notch to get in the way. It might take a bit of time to get used to the crease in the middle of the screen but it’s no dealbreaker by any means.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 avoids having a notch by using an under-display camera. The camera won’t blow your mind if you’re after high-end photography, but it’s good enough with three 12-megapixel cameras for a variety of different purposes. Images are crisp, but colors are a little saturated. Still, this is a productivity powerhouse of a smartphone rather than a camera wizard so it’s no great loss.

For those moments of downtime, at least, we return to that gorgeous large screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s perfect for gaming and watching movies, giving you some terrific downtime.

A fantastic system in many ways, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just $1700 right now through Samsung. A savings of $200 makes this the perfect time to embrace why foldable phones are the future. You won’t be able to go back to a regular phone after using this one.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.