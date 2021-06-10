  1. Deals
With this year’s Prime Day deals on the horizon, shoppers are growing excited over the discounts that Amazon will offer for the annual shopping event. These offers will include Prime Day iPad deals, which will likely again prove to be very popular as Apple’s tablets are among the best in the market.

However, if you’ve already got the budget now, should you still wait for Prime Day to buy a new iPad? There may be massive discounts on the different models of Apple’s tablet on June 21 and June 22, but there are a few important reasons why you might want to take advantage of the available iPad deals before Amazon’s shopping event kicks off.

The different versions of the iPad are fixtures in Digital Trends’ best tablets, with the fourth-generation iPad Air as the best overall tablet, the eighth-generation iPad as the best value tablet, the fifth-generation iPad Mini as the best 8-inch tablet, and the 12.9-inch model of the fifth-generation iPad Pro as the best big-screen tablet. Apple’s tablets stand out among their competition, as can be seen when comparing the iPad Air 4 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, or the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro X.

With the positive reviews on all the current iPad models, there will be a significant number of shoppers who will be picking up Apple’s tablets on Prime Day, which may result in delayed shipments as Amazon scrambles to fulfill the orders. It’s not uncommon for customers to wait a month before they receive the iPad that they purchased during shopping events, and Prime Day likely won’t be an exception.

If it’s fine to receive your new tablet in July, or maybe even in August if the demand is immense, you might be interested in checking out the Prime Day iPad sales that Amazon will offer. However, if you don’t want to wait that long, or if you need your new iPad as soon as possible, then you should buy one before the annual shopping event.

Today’s best iPad deals

If you’ve decided to buy a new iPad now, the good news is that there’s no shortage of iPad deals that are currently available not just from Amazon, but also from other retailers. It’s unclear if Prime Day iPad deals will be better, but if these offers are good enough for you, then you shouldn’t hesitate to click on one of the Buy Now buttons.
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$550 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$695 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon
DISCOUNT AT CHECKOUT
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model

$925 $999
If you can forego having a cellular connection, you can take home this iPad Pro with a gorgeous 12.9-inch Retina display for less than a grand -- one of the better prices we've seen for this model.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, this 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)

$780 $880
Sign on with a two-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the newest 4th-gen 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model

$1,210 $1,815
With blazing performance, a gorgeous display, and a superb camera module, the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro is all the tablet you'll ever need. Pair it with a Smart Keyboard and you've got a compact laptop.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$369 $399
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen) - Apple Refurbished

$629 $899
If you want the best and beefiest iPad around, the Pro is the one. You can score this third-gen model professionally refurbished in like new condition from the Apple Store for a very nice discount.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, 256GB)

$699 $740
If you want a tablet with some boosted storage space for your digital goodies, you can do a lot worse than this 2020 iPad Air.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$414 $1,079
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Expires soon

iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 16GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$260 $399
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Expires soon

iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 16GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$171 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model

$850 $950
If storage isn't a priority but connectivity is, you can rely on this 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular connections to complement your work and lighten the load.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$235 $399
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Expires soon

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$222 $329
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model

$1,210 $1,815
The 2020 iPad Pro is definitely a tablet worth every cent, capable of doing anything you need a tablet to do and more. Pair it with a keyboard cover and you've even got a 2-in-1 laptop.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd Gen (2017 Model) 256GB- Space Gray- (Wi-Fi +Cellular)

$520 $589
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$234 $459
This is the Wi-Fi plus cellular model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - 2020

$650 $799
The latest and greatest in Apple iPad technology, this 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro has a monumental 128 GB of space as well as Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, making it the perfect tablet for any function.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray

$167 $499
Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 2 with 64GB of storage. Free shipping, 30-day money back guarantee, and a 12-month limited warranty. Tested to perform as new and 80% of original maximum battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Expires soon

iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$370 $799
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Expires soon

iPad Air 2 (October 2014) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$186 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Expires soon

iPad 4th Gen (November 2012) 16GB - Black - (Wi-Fi)

$72 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Apple iPad Mini, 5th Generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Renewed)

$340 $369
Big, great things come in small packages, and nothing embodies this better than the 5th generation of the iPad Mini, equipped with a strong, fast-learning processor and a huge 64GB storage.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$181 $329
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
FOR STUDENTS & TEACHERS
Expires soon

Apple iPad - Education Pricing for Students and Teachers

Exclusive discounts
College students and teachers (including homeschool teachers) can buy a new iPad from Apple and enjoy exclusive discounts with Education Pricing.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $370 off
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $80 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

iPad 9.7-Inch 6th Gen (March 2018) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$250 $329
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model

$1,395 $2,092
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then this is a modest (but still welcome) discount on the 12.9-inch 4th gen model.
Buy at Walmart
