With this year’s Prime Day deals on the horizon, shoppers are growing excited over the discounts that Amazon will offer for the annual shopping event. These offers will include Prime Day iPad deals, which will likely again prove to be very popular as Apple’s tablets are among the best in the market.
However, if you’ve already got the budget now, should you still wait for Prime Day to buy a new iPad? There may be massive discounts on the different models of Apple’s tablet on June 21 and June 22, but there are a few important reasons why you might want to take advantage of the available iPad deals before Amazon’s shopping event kicks off.
The different versions of the iPad are fixtures in Digital Trends’ best tablets, with the fourth-generation iPad Air as the best overall tablet, the eighth-generation iPad as the best value tablet, the fifth-generation iPad Mini as the best 8-inch tablet, and the 12.9-inch model of the fifth-generation iPad Pro as the best big-screen tablet. Apple’s tablets stand out among their competition, as can be seen when comparing the iPad Air 4 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, or the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro X.
With the positive reviews on all the current iPad models, there will be a significant number of shoppers who will be picking up Apple’s tablets on Prime Day, which may result in delayed shipments as Amazon scrambles to fulfill the orders. It’s not uncommon for customers to wait a month before they receive the iPad that they purchased during shopping events, and Prime Day likely won’t be an exception.
If it’s fine to receive your new tablet in July, or maybe even in August if the demand is immense, you might be interested in checking out the Prime Day iPad sales that Amazon will offer. However, if you don’t want to wait that long, or if you need your new iPad as soon as possible, then you should buy one before the annual shopping event.
Today’s best iPad deals
If you’ve decided to buy a new iPad now, the good news is that there’s no shortage of iPad deals that are currently available not just from Amazon, but also from other retailers. It’s unclear if Prime Day iPad deals will be better, but if these offers are good enough for you, then you shouldn’t hesitate to click on one of the Buy Now buttons.
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$299
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)$550
New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)$695
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model$925
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)$395
Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)$780
Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model$1,210
Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)$369
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen) - Apple Refurbished$629
Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, 256GB)$699
iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)$414
iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 16GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$260
iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 16GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)$171
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model$850
iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$235
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)$222
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model$1,210
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd Gen (2017 Model) 256GB- Space Gray- (Wi-Fi +Cellular)$520
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)$234
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - 2020$650
iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray$167
iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$370
iPad Air 2 (October 2014) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$186
iPad 4th Gen (November 2012) 16GB - Black - (Wi-Fi)$72
Apple iPad Mini, 5th Generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Renewed)$340
iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$181
Apple iPad - Education Pricing for Students and Teachers
Exclusive discounts
Save on refurbished iPads from Apple
Up to $370 off
iPad 9.7-Inch 6th Gen (March 2018) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)$250
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model$1,395
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Save big on Bose 700 wireless headphones in early Prime Day deal
- You can’t afford to miss this incredible Dell gaming laptop deal
- The best Lightning cables for your iPhone or iPad
- The best stylus for note-takers and artists
- Fitbit Charge 4 just got a hefty discount in time for Father’s Day