Will there be any Prime Day PS5 deals tomorrow?

Prime Day deals are imminent with some huge savings to be enjoyed on all manner of highly sought-after technology and gadgets, as well as a whole bunch more. If you’re a keen gamer who is looking to save big on Prime Day PS5 deals, you probably need to know what to expect, right? We’re here to help you with that, looking at whether there will be any PS5 deals and what to expect from them, too.

Will there be any Prime Day PS5 deals?

The PlayStation 5 is still a highly sought-after games console. While it launched back in November 2020, stock levels for Sony’s console have continued to be fairly mixed making it hard for many fans to snap up the latest console.

Because of that, we can’t see there being any actual deals on the console itself during the Prime Day deals. With the console selling so well at full price, there’s simply not much need for it to be discounted. While Prime Day does focus on discounting the most highly desired gadgets, these deals also tend to be devices that are easily acquired, unlike the PlayStation 5. Because of that, it seems very likely that some retailers will restock the console during the event, rather than discount it. After all, if we’re all in the buying mood because of Prime Day, it’s the ideal time to emerge with PS5 consoles once more.





While we can’t see there being any PS5 console deals, it’s very likely that we will see some great PS5 game deals instead. The PlayStation 5 has a fantastic catalog of games with the best PS5 games including titles as varied as Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and Gran Turismo 7. Whether you’re looking to enjoy high-speed racing, platforming adventures with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, or some time-bending shooting with Deathloop, there’s sure to be something here for everyone.

It’s a good idea to read up on which games most appeal to you, so you know what games to check out in the Prime Day deals.

As well as that, consulting the best PS5 accessories is a good call. We’re counting on seeing some great Prime Day deals on PS5 accessories. These could include discounts on DualSense wireless controllers, as well as headsets or docking stations. With a wealth of options for the best PS5 controllers these days, third-party controllers could also be where you see the best discounts.

If you already own a PlayStation 5, now is the time to save big on your new favorite game, or on an accessory you’ve been considering for a while. Alternatively, if you’re keen to buy a Playstation 5, you may not save a lot here, but you should finally be able to get hold of a console.

