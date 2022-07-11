 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Will there be any Prime Day PS5 deals tomorrow?

Jennifer Allen
By
Playstation 5 with a controller.

Prime Day deals are imminent with some huge savings to be enjoyed on all manner of highly sought-after technology and gadgets, as well as a whole bunch more. If you’re a keen gamer who is looking to save big on Prime Day PS5 deals, you probably need to know what to expect, right? We’re here to help you with that, looking at whether there will be any PS5 deals and what to expect from them, too.

Will there be any Prime Day PS5 deals?

The PlayStation 5 is still a highly sought-after games console. While it launched back in November 2020, stock levels for Sony’s console have continued to be fairly mixed making it hard for many fans to snap up the latest console.

Because of that, we can’t see there being any actual deals on the console itself during the Prime Day deals. With the console selling so well at full price, there’s simply not much need for it to be discounted. While Prime Day does focus on discounting the most highly desired gadgets, these deals also tend to be devices that are easily acquired, unlike the PlayStation 5. Because of that, it seems very likely that some retailers will restock the console during the event, rather than discount it. After all, if we’re all in the buying mood because of Prime Day, it’s the ideal time to emerge with PS5 consoles once more.

While we can’t see there being any PS5 console deals, it’s very likely that we will see some great PS5 game deals instead. The PlayStation 5 has a fantastic catalog of games with the best PS5 games including titles as varied as Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and Gran Turismo 7. Whether you’re looking to enjoy high-speed racing, platforming adventures with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, or some time-bending shooting with Deathloop, there’s sure to be something here for everyone.

It’s a good idea to read up on which games most appeal to you, so you know what games to check out in the Prime Day deals.

As well as that, consulting the best PS5 accessories is a good call. We’re counting on seeing some great Prime Day deals on PS5 accessories. These could include discounts on DualSense wireless controllers, as well as headsets or docking stations. With a wealth of options for the best PS5 controllers these days, third-party controllers could also be where you see the best discounts.

If you already own a PlayStation 5, now is the time to save big on your new favorite game, or on an accessory you’ve been considering for a while. Alternatively, if you’re keen to buy a Playstation 5, you may not save a lot here, but you should finally be able to get hold of a console.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: 35 early deals you can shop today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Prime Day Mattress Deals Live Blog: The lowest prices today

This is an image of a family snuggled together on a Dream Cloud bed.

Which gaming laptop should buy on Prime Day 2022?

A top-down view of the Razer Blade 14.

Overwatch 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

The 5 most disturbing Uber Files revelations you need to know

an Uber cab

Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal: Price prediction for tomorrow

Apple Watch Series 7 on wrist.

Apple is banned from selling 5G iPhones in Colombia — here’s why

Apple's rumored hardware subscription service is a compelling rental service

Which MacBook should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

The screen of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

Best touchscreen laptop deals for July 2022

HP Spectre

We can’t believe how cheap this 50-inch 4K TV is at Walmart today

A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Will groceries be on sale during Prime Day 2022?

Amazon groceries

Why Best Buy will have better Prime Day TV deals than Amazon

A Sonos Arc soundbar within a home theater setup.

Amazon needs better deals if it wants to keep Prime Day alive

Laptop on Amazon surrounded by boxes of tech gear.