Since air is invisible, it’s reasonable to wonder: Do air purifiers really work? The answer is absolutely, unequivocally yes. It has been proven that air purifiers significantly improve air quality and help you breathe easier. Allergy and asthma sufferers can gain solid benefits from having one in their homes, especially those devices that have High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. HEPA filters help remove the tiniest particles from the air, including allergens, dust, pollen, and even harmful gases. Two air purifiers with True HEPA filters are the Winix 5500-2 and Coway AP-1512HH Mighty. Both are available on Amazon right now at incredible discounted prices. Save as much as $97 when you get them today.

Winix 5500-2 – $153, was $200

The Winix 5500-2 air purifier has a nice modern look and won’t appear out of place in any contemporary home. It has dimensions of 15 x 23.6 x 8.2 in and weighs 15.4 pounds. Although it’s entirely made of plastic, it doesn’t feel cheap or flimsy.

This air purifier has True HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtration capability that captures 99.97% of allergens and other airborne contaminants in your home. Dust, mites, pollen, spores, dander, and other particles as small as 0.3 microns are filtered from the air so you can breathe easier — making it ideal for anyone prone to allergies or living with pets. The AOC (Advanced Odor Control) Carbon Filter is made from activated carbon, which has the added benefit of eliminating unpleasant odors in the air.

Some unique enhancements found in the Winix 5500-2 include its PlasmaWave technology, which serves as a permanent built-in filter that collects and safely handles pollutants on a molecular level without emitting toxic ozone. Smart Sensors can read the air in your home and automatically adjust the fan and filter settings, and a sleep mode keeps the unit running quietly at night. Designed for medium to large spaces, the Winix 5500-2 is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) approved for rooms of 360 square feet. Once the filter is in need of replacement, the Reset the Filter Replacement Indicator LED will illuminate.

The Winix 5500-2 has a 4.6-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, although some buyers noted that its normal price tag of $250 is a little steep. However, take advantage of Amazon’s generous $97 discount today and get it for the affordable price of $153. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, reducing the price even further to $103. This is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty – $195, was $230

The Coway Mighty has an elegant, understated design that’s delightfully modern. It comes in either black or white and has a glossy plastic body that looks luxurious. Actually, it kind of looks like an iPod, only bigger. It stands at just 18.3 inches and is 16.8 inches wide, which makes it compact and allows it to be easily placed in a corner of a room.

This air purifier boasts a four-way filter system which is the primary reason why it’s ahead of the competition. The first one is a washable pre-filter that captures large particles of contaminants from the air including hair, fur, and mold. The second stage is an advanced activated carbon odor filter which helps deodorize your room by trapping harmful gases and unpleasant odors. It can eliminate cooking fumes, pet stench, and musty odors, and can reduce volatile organic compound gases like paint.

The third is a True HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter which is responsible for trapping 99.97% of particles in the air that are as little as 0.3 microns, like pollen, pollutants, and allergens. This makes it a very formidable tool for allergy sufferers who just want to breathe freely and without any worries. The last stage is called the Vital Ionizer, a filter that releases negative ions, which clean and freshen the air you breathe.

You can find the controls for this air purifier on the top panel, including the power button, LEDs that display the current air quality, a timer, and a filter life indicator for both the washable pre-filter and the replaceable HEPA filter. Fan speed is adjustable in three speed settings, and when auto mode is activated, the purifier will adjust the fan speed according to the room’s air quality. There’s also a fantastic Eco mode which permits the purifier to automatically stop if it doesn’t detect any pollution, a great way to conserve electricity. Finally, this air purifier is suitable for rooms up to 361 square feet and has an impressive airflow power.

The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty topped our list of the best air purifiers for allergies. This aptly named machine is currently available on Amazon for only $195, a deal that will save you $35 off of its original price of $230.

If you want nothing but the best air quality for your family’s respiratory health, get the Winix 5500-2 or Coway AP-1512HH Mighty. Both have been recognized by many prestigious organizations as two of the best air purifiers out there. Save as much as $97 when you get them on Amazon today.

