Samsung and Anker wireless charger prices drop under $25 this weekend

Ed Oswald
By
Samsung Qi wireless charger deal

Who needs wires anymore? With almost every major phone manufacturer out there supporting wireless charging these days, it’s a great time to pick up a wireless charger. However, there are tons of options out there to choose from, and honestly a lot of junk.

We’ve spotted a great deal on the Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad at Walmart this weekend, but there’s also a great deal on a combination iPhone/Apple Watch charger there, too, as well as two wireless charging options on Amazon.

Our Pick – Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad

Samsung Qi wireless charger deal

Samsung was one of the first phone manufacturers to commit to the Qi wireless charging standard, and as a result its charging pads are some of the best. This version of its charging pad supports fast charging, and it adapts how it charges based on the charging capabilities of the device that’s placed on it. It’s not proprietary either — meaning both Samsung and non-Samsung devices alike are compatible — as long as they support the Qi standard.

The edge of the charger will glow different colors to let you know the status of the charge, and in some cases this charger will be able to top off your phone an hour faster than other chargers. The Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad is currently on sale at Amazon for $19, and $23 at Walmart.

Aspectek 2 IN 1 Wireless Fast Charger Charging Pad Stand

wireless charger deals aspectek qi

Okay, we’ll be honest here: this isn’t completely wireless. You’ll still need your charging cord for your Apple Watch to charge your watch at the same time as your iPhone, but the charging stand itself is Qi compatible so it will charge wirelessly (and not just Apple phones either!). While you may not be familiar with the name Aspectek, those who’ve bought it so far say it works great, and it looks great, too.

Currently, this wireless charger is on sale at Walmart for $21, and it ships for free.

Anker 10W Wireless Charging Stand

wireless chargers samsung galaxy s10 deals anker charging stand

If you don’t have a smartwatch but still like the idea of a wireless charger that is also a stand for your device, then Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand is a great option. This makes using the device while it’s wirelessly charging a whole lot easier, since it sits at basically a 45-degree angle.

At only $17 on Amazon, it’s one of the cheaper options out there, and well reviewed for both its durability and charging capabilities. For Samsung Galaxy users, you’ll actually get an extra 5 watts of charging capabilities thanks to a special chipset, making it one of the faster wireless chargers for Samsung phones out there, especially at this price.

Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad

wireless charger deals anker powerwaveAnker’s PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad isn’t as well reviewed as our top choice, the Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad, but it is the cheapest option on our list at only $14. Depending on the capabilities of your phone, the charger will deliver 5, 7.5, or 10 watts of wireless power to your device. Another very useful feature is that the pad itself is made of non-slip material, preventing your device from slipping off.

While the device does offer varying levels of power to your device depending on its wireless charging capabilities, users do report that the charging is slower than other more expensive options. However, if you’re working with a tight budget and don’t mind the slightly longer charge times, this is a good option.

