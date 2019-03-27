Share

Wireless chargers make charging your phone easy and convenient. Plopping your phone on a wireless charger keeps you from having to fumble with outlets and cables. All new smartphones are able to use wireless chargers with Qi-certified fast wireless charging. When looking at the specs of wireless chargers, be sure to check coils, wattage, fast charging speed, and design. Base charging starts at 5 watts, iPhones such as the iPhone XR support 7 watts, and some Android phones go up to 10 watts. Right now, Amazon is offering discounts on select wireless chargers for just under $20.

Anker Wireless Charging Pad

Anker is known for making some of the best chargers and power banks. The Anker Wireless Charging Pad supports up to 10 wattd and is Qi-Certified. It’s compatible with the iPhone Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, 8Plus, and the new AirPods. If you’re an Android user, it’s compatible with the Galaxy S10, S9, S9 Plus, S8, Note 9. However, you’ll need your own AC Adapter. Its cable extends up to 3 feet and its slim design is great for placing on your desk or nightstand. You can grab it for an extra 10 percent off it’s already discounted price of $14 when you check out with the Amazon coupon.

Yootech Wireless Charger

Yootech’s fast wireless standing charger is Qi-Certified and supports up to 7.5 watts for fast charging. It is compatible withthe iPhone XS MAX, XR, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, and with the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E, and S9.You will need to have your own AC adapter. This charger features a green light that indicates when your smartphone is connected. Its retail price is only $13 but you can save an extra 5 percent when you apply the Amazon coupon.

Choetech Fast Wireless Charger

If you’re looking for a wireless charger for your desk, a standing wireless charger is the best choice. You can see your notifications without having to pick up your phone. Choetech’s fast wireless charging stand is Qi-Certified and supports 7.5 watts. It is compatible with the iPhone Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 9, S9, Note 8, and S8. Normally priced at $16, you can get it for just $15 with the Amazon coupon.

