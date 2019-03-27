Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon chops prices on several wireless chargers to under $20

Jenifer Calle
By

Wireless chargers make charging your phone easy and convenient. Plopping your phone on a wireless charger keeps you from having to fumble with outlets and cables. All new smartphones are able to use wireless chargers with Qi-certified fast wireless charging. When looking at the specs of wireless chargers, be sure to check coils, wattage, fast charging speed, and design. Base charging starts at 5 watts, iPhones such as the iPhone XR support 7 watts, and some Android phones go up to 10 watts. Right now, Amazon is offering discounts on select wireless chargers for just under $20.

Anker Wireless Charging Pad

wireless chargers samsung galaxy s10 deals anker charging pad

Anker is known for making some of the best chargers and power banks. The Anker Wireless Charging Pad supports up to 10 wattd and is Qi-Certified. It’s compatible with the iPhone Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, 8Plus, and the new AirPods. If you’re an Android user, it’s compatible with the Galaxy S10, S9, S9 Plus, S8, Note 9. However, you’ll need your own AC Adapter. Its cable extends up to 3 feet and its slim design is great for placing on your desk or nightstand. You can grab it for an extra 10 percent off it’s already discounted price of $14 when you check out with the Amazon coupon.

Yootech Wireless Charger

wireless chargers under 20 yootech

Yootech’s fast wireless standing charger is Qi-Certified and supports up to 7.5 watts for fast charging. It is compatible withthe iPhone XS MAX, XR, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, and with the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E, and S9.You will need to have your own AC adapter. This charger features a green light that indicates when your smartphone is connected. Its retail price is only $13 but you can save an extra 5 percent when you apply the Amazon coupon.

Choetech Fast Wireless Charger

wireless chargers under 20 choetech charger 1500x1000

If you’re looking for a wireless charger for your desk, a standing wireless charger is the best choice. You can see your notifications without having to pick up your phone. Choetech’s fast wireless charging stand is Qi-Certified and supports 7.5 watts. It is compatible with the iPhone Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 9, S9, Note 8, and S8. Normally priced at $16, you can get it for just $15 with the Amazon coupon.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, and more on our curated best deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for March 2019
discounted simplisafe security system with free camera 09
Deals

Get a free camera and 15% off a SimpliSafe home security system

Buy a SimpliSafe home security system to get a 15-percent discount and a free security camera. The sale runs through the end of this week. Buy a SimpliSafe system, try it for 60 days, and if not happy, return it with prepaid shipping for a…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Ben-Q EX3501R monitor
Deals

These big, beautiful BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on Amazon right now

All gamers know that a good monitor is just as important as PC hardware to fully enjoy what today's games have to offer. BenQ makes some of the best (including some of our favorites), and three top-rated BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 1
Home Theater

Need true wireless earbuds? Apple’s last-gen AirPods are discounted on Amazon

Just as anticipated, Apple's last-generation AirPods, which feature much of the same technology as the recently announced model, are getting discounted on Amazon. If you've been looking for a pair, now is the time to buy.
Posted By Parker Hall
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

Save big on the Alienware M15 laptop, other gaming accessories in Amazon sale

Fancy yourself a new gaming laptop or accessories for your PC? As part of its Deal of the Day event, Amazon is discounting the Alienware M15 laptop, as well as mice, portable hard drives, routers, and more. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Amazon Fire HD 8 front angle
Deals

Before you buy an iPad, check out this $35 Fire Tablet deal on Amazon

If you’re a Prime member shopping for a good cheap tablet for a kid you know or if you just want to grab one for yourself, these Amazon Fire deals (which can let you score a tablet for as little as $35) are just what the tech doctor…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Stock photo of 13 and 15 inch 2018 MacBook Pros
Computing

Save $400 when you grab this 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro on Amazon

Amazon is offering a $400 discount on a 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro. This MacBook Pro features an Intel Core i7 processor, a retina display, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports among other features.
Posted By Anita George
best iphone deals
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for March 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for March 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watch series 3 amazon deal featured
Deals

Amazon sale slashes $80 off the new Apple Watch Series 3

Chances are you've seen someone talking to their wrist or playing around with their smartwatch. If you want to get your hands on the Apple Watch it's best to keep an eye out for those rare deals. And right now Amazon is discounting the…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
oral b genius toothbrush location tracking technology lifestyle
Deals

Amazon sale drops prices on Oral-B electric toothbrushes by up to $100

Electric toothbrushes offer a lot of advantages. Whether you just want a quality electric at a good price, or you’re in the market for one with the latest smart features, these Oral-B Pro deals can help you keep your teeth healthy and…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon august smart lock spring deals 2nd generation 1500x1000
Deals

Amazon cuts spring prices on August Smart Locks for Alexa, Google Home, and Siri

Amazon dropped August Smart Lock prices for springtime. Adding a smart lock is one of the most popular smart home security upgrades. August's smart locks work with existing interior deadbolt hardware and, depending on the model work with…
Posted By Bruce Brown
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Save on cool Nintendo Switch accessories with these Amazon deals

Amazon is currently offering great deals on several Nintendo Switch accessories, including the Joy-Con controllers in multiple colors. A charging dock to keep them topped off is also on sale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
samsung galaxy buds full review 6
Deals

Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds are both getting price cuts

Looking to snag a pair of wireless earbuds? We've found deals on two of the best models available right now. The Samsung Galaxy Buds and the first generation of Apple AirPods are both getting discounts.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen