Digital Trends
Deals

Apple AirPods, Bose, and Jabra Elite wireless earbuds are all on sale right now

Lucas Coll
By

Apple’s controversial decision to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack on its recent iPhones caused a stir, but the company’s reasoning for the move makes sense: Bluetooth is quickly becoming the connectivity standard for things like headphones and earbuds, and it’s very likely that we’ll eventually see wired headphone jacks disappear from mobile devices altogether.

Wireless earbuds, once relatively rare, have improved quite a bit in just the past couple of years. The best ones haven’t gotten a lot cheaper, though, so deals are always welcome, and a few of our favorite wireless earbuds are on sale right now – including the first-gen Apple AirPods, which don’t go on sale very often.

Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds — $147

Apple AirPods review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods set the gold standard for true wireless earbuds and are still one of the best pairs you can buy. Although these are the first-gen model, there really isn’t any reason to pay more for the newer ones – they’re pretty much the same. This isn’t a crazy deal at $147 ($12 off) on Amazon, but it’s still a solid price if you want a pair of AirPods. If you really want the newest ones, you can still pick those up for $159.

Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds — $165

Jabra Elite Active 65t review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Jabra is a brand you might not know, but you should, considering it’s putting out some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market today. The Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds are among our favorites thanks to their reliability, great sound, solid battery life, and sweatproof construction that makes them the perfect pick for active folks. A $25 discount lets you score a pair complete with charging case for $165 on Amazon.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds — $119

Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds

You may not have heard of Jabra, but you’ve almost certainly heard of Bose. This premium audio brand has been in the headphone business for decades, but it’s not behind the curve when it comes to modern wireless earbuds like the SoundSport. The Bose SoundSport Bluetooth headphones might not be “true” wireless earbuds (thanks to their around-the-neck cable), but they’re definitely the cheapest of these three pairs at just $119 ($30 off) from Amazon right now.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found Apple AirPods alternatives, Apple Watch deals, iPhone deals, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

What is Google Duplex? The smartest chatbot ever, explained
Udemy PhotoShop courses
Deals

Learn how to PhotoShop like a pro with a $12 online course from Udemy

Whether you’re into graphic design as a hobby, you’re a photographer, you’re an aspiring graphic designer, or you want to learn 2D game development, these $12 Udemy online courses teach you everything you need to know to become a…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best laptop deals dell
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
popular instant pot lowest price amazon duo
Deals

Amazon drops price on this uber-popular Instant Pot, cheapest since Black Friday

Instant Pots are built to make fixing up your meals conveniently faster. If you head over to Amazon right now, you'll find it discounted by over 30 percent. Don't wait to take advantage of this sweet deal.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in April 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for April 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon white noise machine sale today marpac featured
Deals

Amazon drops prices on white-noise sound machines, today only

We all know sleeping enough is important for our health and wellness but staying in a deep slumber can be difficult. If you're looking for a great deal on a white-noise sound machine, Amazon is discounting up to 30 percent off, but this…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Fitbit Samsung activity tracker deals
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Samsung Gear Fit and Fitbit Alta activity trackers

Spring is here, and many of us are eager to head outside. Whether you’re doing so for fun or fitness, an activity tracker can help you get the most out of your adventures and workouts, and Amazon has just cut prices on a few of the best…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The 6 best blackout curtains to banish excess sunlight and preserve heat

Whether you're a fussy sleeper, work odd hours, or are just sensitive to light, a set of blackout curtains can help. Along with allowing you to enjoy better rest, light-blocking curtains can insulate your home, saving you cash.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best wireless routers tp link ac
Computing

Save 44 percent on the powerful TP-Link AC5400 router on Amazon

If you're seeking a deal on a router that can help you get the most out of your internet speeds, look no further. Amazon is running an offer where you can grab the TP-Link AC5400 wireless router for $168 off its usual price
Posted By Arif Bacchus
sega genesis mini pre-order
Deals

The Sega Genesis Mini is finally coming, and you can pre-order it now

The Sega Genesis Mini is officially coming this year. Packed with two controllers and 40 games, this retro console will have you reliving the 16-bit glory days of the console wars, and it's now finally available for pre-order.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cosori air fryers amazon deal fryer 5 8
Deals

Amazon drops prices on air fryers for guilt-free fried foods

Cooking with an air fryer has become wildly popular thanks to its ability to fry foods using little to no oil. Right now, Amazon is discounting two Cosori Air Fryers for up to 20 percent off.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon smart power strip deals kasa wifi by tp link 02
Deals

Amazon drops price on smart power strips for Alexa and Google Home

Amazon has dropped prices on smart power strips that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Smart power strips cut clutter and cost less than multiple smart plugs in locations where there are several Alexa or Google Assistant devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon deals tp link mesh wi fi and alexa plugs switches kasa smart light switch 3 way kit by
Deals

Amazon drops prices on TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system, smart plugs for just one day

Amazon has dropped prices for one day on infrastructure products for your smart home, including the TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system and Alexa- and Google Home-compatible smart home plugs and light switches.
Posted By Bruce Brown
hp spectre folio review xxl
Deals

Enter to win the stunning HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1 leather laptop

There are a lot of laptops out there, but not very many are nearly as luxurious as the HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1. Unlike most notebooks, the Spectre Folio incorporates genuine leather into it's aesthetic.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen