We look forward to Black Friday deals every year because we hope that our favorite products — the ones we’ve been saving for — will be at their lowest price of the year. Sometimes they are, and sometimes they definitely aren’t. That’s why we’ve rounded up six great wireless earbuds that are not only products we’ve reviewed and can recommend, but we’ve also verified that they’ve never been cheaper than right now.

Don’t believe us? Fair enough — in each product description we’ve linked to the price comparison website, CamelCamelCamel, so you can verify it for yourself.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro — was $200, now $120

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro live in a wireless earbuds sweet spot. They sound great, they have very good active noise cancellation (ANC), their batteries can last all day, and they’re extremely well protected from both water and dust, making them ideal for almost any activity you can think of. They’re such a great all-around choice, they’ve topped our list of the best wireless earbuds for most of 2022, with a very rare 10/10 rating.

Keep in mind, they earned that spot at their regular price of $200. Now that they’re on sale for 40% less — just $120 — it’s hard to overstate what a great buy the Elite 7 Pro are right now. Not convinced? These buds also have wireless charging, Amazon Alexa compatibility, fantastic wind-noise resistance, and what might be the best call quality you’ll get on a set of earbuds under $249. Jabra’s companion app is also best-in-class, with tons of options for personalizing the Elite 7 Pro to your liking, with custom EQ and control settings.

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds — was $180, now $90

With Sennheiser products, one thing you can count on is great sound quality, and the company’s CX Plus True Wireless are no exception. Now, technically, we haven’t reviewed this model, but we did review their predecessors, the CX True Wireless, and thought they were one of the best-sounding sub-$200 earbuds we’d ever heard. The CX Plus are identical, except they add ANC and transparency modes, and wear sensors for music auto-pause, the three features we missed most on the CX. These additions more than justified their $180 regular price, but now that they’re 50% off for Black Friday? Take our money!

Beyond great audiophile sound with support for AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs, the Sennheiser Smart Control app gives you a wealth of customization options for both controls and EQ. The buds are IPX4 water resistant, so a run or a workout won’t bother them. Battery life is very good at eight hours per charge and the case will recharge them twice more before you need to go in search of a cable.

They’re a bit on the large size, so they might not be a good choice for those with very small ears, but for everyone else, they’re a tremendous bargain.

Sony WF-C500 — was $100, now $58

Sony’s products don’t go on sale all that often, but when they do — like on Black Friday — the discounts are usually excellent. That’s definitely the case with the company’s most affordable true wireless earbuds, the WF-C500. With a 42% discount, they’re now under $60, which practically makes them an impulse purchase.

The C500 aren’t fancy. In fact, they lack a lot of features found on more expensive models like ANC, transparency, and wireless charging. But what they do, they do very well. That includes the kind of top-notch sound that Sony is known for and they’ve got Sony’s excellent DSEE technology for upscaling compressed digital music files like MP3s. They’re also among the smallest earbuds that use the in-ear style, giving them a more comfortable fit than other models.

If you like to use your earbuds all day, without frequently returning them to their charging case, the WF-C500 have an impressive 10-hour capacity. The case holds an additional 10 hours, for a total of 20 hours. If you’re like me, and prefer physical controls to touch controls, I think you’ll really enjoy the C500’s buttons. They’re big and easy to press and offer excellent tactile feedback.

Sony LinkBuds S — was $200, now $128

Here’s another great deal on a set of Sony wireless earbuds. The LinkBuds S debuted in 2022, as a more affordable option to the company’s flagship WF-1000XM4 earbuds. The LinkBuds S are significantly smaller than the XM4, making them a lot more comfortable. As much we love the way the XM4 perform, they’re too big for a lot of folks. The LinkBuds maintain many of those great XM4 features, like robust and effective ANC, a great transparency mode, hi-res audio courtesy of Sony’s LDAC codec, and improved Sony 360 Reality Audio performance thanks to Sony’s mobile app, which can apply customized settings based on your ear shape.

You also get some great extra features like wake-word access to Alexa and Google Assistant (Android) and voice sensors that can automatically shift the buds into transparency mode when they detect that you’re trying to have a conversation.

Sony recently updated these buds with Bluetooth Multipoint for simultaneous connections to two devices, which we identified as a shortcoming when they initially launched. But battery life, at six hours per charge and 20 hours total with the charging case is on the low side, so that’s something to be aware of.

Beats Studio Buds — was $150, now $90

Some products manage to combine a great set of features and a great price. This was certainly true of the Beats Studio Buds when they debuted at $150, but now that they’re 40% off, they’re an even better value.

These Beats earbuds owe a lot to the Apple AirPods family (Beats is owned by Apple). They feature ANC and transparency modes that, while not quite as impressive as the AirPods Pro, are nonetheless very effective at letting sound in and keeping it out when you want to. Also borrowed from the Apple features bin is Find My earbuds, hands-free access to Siri, and spatial audio when using an iPhone. Not an iPhone user? No problem, there’s a Beats app for Android too.

In true Beats fashion, their sound signature is perfect for rhythm-heavy genres that will energize any workout, and they fit comfortably and securely enough to survive all but most intense of activities.

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport — was $349, now $120

Look, I don’t know if Amazon has lost its mind, or what, but the Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport are 66% off right now and that’s just nuts. They’re the best-sounding buds we’ve ever tested and they’re worth every penny of their normal $349 asking price, so now that they’re just $120? Why are you still reading?

These buds are stellar for sound quality, with the kind of detail and dynamic range that genuinely deserves the “audiophile” label. They support hi-res wireless audio with aptX Adaptive, fantastic battery life, and wireless charging. Their ANC and transparency modes, while not the best you can get, are definitely worthy features, as is their use of physical controls instead of touch controls.

The build quality and materials are also second-to-none, with integrated aluminum frames and sapphire glass front panels. They might even look better than they sound and that’s saying a lot.

I don’t know how long this deal will last, so grab ’em while you can.

