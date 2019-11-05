These premium wireless headphones are discounted on Amazon by up to $109

One of the biggest benefits of wireless headphones is the freedom from the hassle and restrictions of cords. With no annoying cords in the way, you get to enjoy your music while being able to move around freely and comfortably – whether you’re on the go, doing a chore, or simply chilling out.

If you’ve got a considerable budget to splash out on a pair of good-sounding wireless headphones, check out the Master & Dynamic MW50+ and Bowers & Wilkins PX. These premium Bluetooth cans are enjoying booming price cuts on Amazon right now, letting you in on savings as much as $109.

Master & Dynamic MW50+, Silver/Black – $240 ($109 Off)

Master & Dynamic has a deep passion for crafting technically sophisticated audio devices that look as beautiful as they sound, and the same is true for the MW50+. The company built these wireless headphones using high-quality luxury materials such as leather, stainless steel, and aluminum to create an iconic and timeless look that suits a variety of lifestyles. They also fold flat for convenient storage and portability during travel.

Their stylish profile is complemented by essential functions and practical details that all add up to ensure comfort and ease of usage. For starters, you can swap out the lambskin ear pads for versatility and exceptional sound: The on-ear pads are for rich, expansive sound, while the over-ear pads are for full sound isolation. The microphone is also separated from the remote to maintain vocal clarity during calls.

These Master & Dynamic cans are fined-tuned to deliver rich and warm sound. An all-aluminum antenna provides a best-in-class signal range, while the beryllium drivers promise superior acoustics. Whether you’re into jazz, hip hop, rock, or pop, the headphones’ tuning is designed to support a diversity of tastes and musical genres. Your listening experience is further upscaled by an audio isolation technology that blocks out outside noise.

From productivity and relaxation to full-on enjoyment, you can never go wrong with the Master & Dynamic MW50+. Their rechargeable battery is geared to last for up to 16 hours, providing you with enough power throughout the day. Stock for the silver/black variant will be available on November 10, but you can already order a pair today for only $240 instead of the usual $349.

Bowers & Wilkins PX, Black – $360 ($40 Off)

If you’ve got the money, the Bowers & Wilkins PX wireless headphones might just tick all the boxes for you. This pair is the famed British audio company’s first entry into noise-canceling cans, offering travelers and those who work in noisy environments a truly tech-packed option. Their great style, sound, and functionality make them solid contenders against our top picks from Bose and Sony.

50 years’ worth of acoustic and engineering knowledge are packed into these PX cans. The drivers are subtly angled to provide a more natural stereo perspective. Whether you are listening to your favorite tracks or watching a movie, this pair lets you immerse yourself in your entertainment with crystal-clear audio reproduction.

An adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) feature even lets you decide how much of the outside world you want to let in. There are three adjustable modes which you can switch around to deliver optimal isolation wherever you are. Simply activate the ANC to block out engine noise during your flight, or reduce city noise, all while remaining aware of your surroundings during your commute, or limit background sound in the office.

With built-in sensors, the PX wireless headphones can automatically turn on or shut down. A simple lift of the earcup will even pause your music. In terms of battery, this pair can run from 22 to 29 hours depending on ANC activity. Normally selling for $400, you can grab yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $360.

