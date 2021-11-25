Get ready for one of the best Withings Smart Thermometer Black Friday deals around: Save $35 on the Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer, down to $64 from its usual price of $99. This is the perfect accessory for a healthier festive season, and this deal is sure to sell out fast. Like most of the best Black Friday deals right now, stock is limited, so this deal might not be around for much longer. So don’t miss out. Read on to find out more about this Withings Smart Thermometer deal and shop now before it’s gone!

Buy Now

Today’s best Withings Smart Thermometer Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Take temperatures in two seconds with a sanitary swipe across the forehead

Includes protective cap for on-the-go use

HotSpot Sensor Technology takes over 4,000 measurements for accurate results

Supports up to eight user profiles with Health Journal feature

Right now, you can nab the Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer for $64 — which is $35 off the usual price!

There’s a reason smart thermometers like this one are so popular right now. It’s a completely sanitary way to take the body’s temperature in two seconds, without contact with earwax, saliva, or other body fluids. Simply swipe the thermometer across the forehead and HotSpot Sensor Technology gets to work. There are 16 infrared sensors that take more than 4,000 measurements, ensuring accurate results and displaying an illuminated reading with clear, color-coded indicators.

Whether the kids are home sick from school or you simply want a quick and easy way to temperature check guests visiting your home over the holidays, the Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer is a must-buy. It has a handy protective cap for use on the go, which is great if you’re out and about and somebody starts feeling unwell. It also stores up to eight user profiles, with names displayed automatically on the thermometer’s screen. The Health Journal feature lets you track symptoms and temperatures, and also stores information about medication, photographs, and your comments or notes.

You’d normally pay $99 for the Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer, but thanks to this epic Black Friday deal, you can get $35 off the usual price. Snap it up right now for $64 and ensure it arrives before the holidays. Don’t delay if this deal seems too good to be true — stock is likely to sell out fast, and you could miss out if you don’t shop now!

Buy Now

Should you shop this Withings Smart Thermometer Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

With a $35 savings, you’re unlikely to find a better deal on a Withings Smart Thermometer this Black Friday weekend. We get it, it’s tempting to hold out and see if you can bag even more of a discount on Cyber Monday. It’s risky though, as this deal could end before then or stock could sell out, and with retailers experiencing stock issues this year because of the global chip shortage, do you really want to take that risk? Bear in mind also that the sooner you bag your deal, the sooner your products will arrive — so if you want your delivery in time for the holidays, it’s best to shop now!

If you see a better deal on the Withings Smart Thermometer on Cyber Monday, all’s not lost. You can easily grab that deal instead, then simply cancel your other order, or, if the product has already been dispatched, return it for a refund. Either way, you’re getting the best deal possible, without worrying about the deal ending, stock selling out, or your order not arriving in plenty of time for Christmas. So make sure you snap up a deal as soon as you see it to avoid missing out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations