Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Woot’s Black Friday and Electronics Staff Picks Sale is live, get up to 75% off

Briley Kenney
By

This content was produced in partnership with Woot!

While you’re shopping for video games, new TVs, appliances, and a host of major electronics, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for the little stuff. What do we mean exactly? Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are notorious for featuring some of the best prices all year on, wait for it, minor and small electronics. Things like chargers, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, accessories, and much more. And to prove it to you, we’re sharing Woot’s Electronics Staff Picks sale, which is already live. Don’t worry, Woot’s Black Friday deals are coming soon, too. But during the Electronics Staff Picks event, which runs until November 29, you’ll be able to save up to 75% on select electronic goodies. Keep reading to sample some of the items included, or just browse the sale for yourself below.

For the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, a lot of people focus on the big ticket items, which, admittedly, are a great choice because there are some really excellent discounts out there. But it’s also the best time all year to stock up on the little items you need. Maybe you’ve been wanting a portable Bluetooth speaker, for example? Or, perhaps you’ve been holding out for a great deal on some wireless earbuds or headphones? Whatever the case, whatever you’re looking for, Woot’s Electronics Staff Picks sale has a ton of gear to check out. Before sharing the specifics, here are some of the items you can find:

  • Surround soundbars
  • Headphones and earbuds
  • Bluetooth speakers
  • Apple accessories
  • New smartphones
  • Charging adapters and cables
  • Various other accessories
Woot Electronics Staff Picks sale for Black Friday week featuring items on sale.

Digging in a little deeper, and loops, for example, are at least 50% off, and there are a couple of options.

There are several new and unlocked smartphones, ranging from 20% to 70% off, including the model, , (GSM only), and .

If you’re looking to beef up security for your home, property, or even business the factory-conditioned is available as well.

Related

Then, there are a few different home theater soundbars from JBL and LG. Bear in mind, there’s a healthy mix of factory-conditioned and brand-new items, so if you’re comfortable with refurbished, that’s an option, and if you’d rather spring for new, that’s an option, too. In fact, that’s one of the best things about Woot’s Electronics Staff Picks sale; there are a ton of different devices and options. We’ve barely scratched the surface. There are power strips, , wireless controllers and charging stand bundles; you name it.

You’ll definitely want to peruse the sale and see if there’s anything you want or need — the prices are just right. Happy shopping, everyone!

