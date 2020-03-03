Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy drop cool Xbox One deals

Have you finally decided to switch from PlayStation to Xbox One? Or are you looking to add Microsoft’s console to your gaming arsenal to play fantastic exclusive games? We’ve scoured the internet and gathered here some of the best Xbox One deals and bundles going right now on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Whether you prefer the native 4K-capable Xbox One X, the 4K-upscaling Xbox One S, or the Xbox One S all-digital edition, look no further. Score up to a huge $200 in savings by jumping on these gaming deals now.

Xbox One X – up to $200 off – up to $200 off

The Xbox One X is the headliner of the current generation of Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console. This variant is dubbed by our review team as the best console for playing popular multi-platform games. It knocks down the mighty PlayStation 4 Pro in terms of hardware performance, boasting an ability to run many games at native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Visuals vary for each title, but all in all, you can expect sharper imagery, enhanced frame rates, and improved load times in your games.

In addition to its ability to run games in 4K, the Xbox One X makes an impressive home theater device as well. It runs movies and other media content at 4K HDR better than anything else and even has a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player for traditional disc gaming. The CPU has built-in ports for HDMI if you want to filter your TV service through the Xbox and use Cortana instead of a remote to switch channels; USB 3.0 if you want to connect it with a keyboard, mouse, or external hard drive; Ethernet for network connection; and IR-out and S/PDIG for advanced surround-sound setups.

The exclusive gaming library of the Xbox One X is not as expansive as the PS4 Pro. Where it really shines is in upscaling the visuals of all games on the platform. Those who are switching from the Xbox 360 will be glad to know that a very large number of the last-gen console’s titles are now compatible with the Xbox One X.

The Xbox One X normally sells for an intimidating $500 price tag, but with these deals we found, you don’t have to pay the full price. Walk away with as much as $200 in savings when you order today.

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – $300 ($200 off)

Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle – $300 ($200 off)

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle – $382 ($118 off)

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2k20 Bundle – $299 ($201 off)

Xbox One S – up to $87 off

The Xbox One S has a Blu-ray player built in that can display shows in 4K Ultra HD with HDR and can even stream content in enhanced resolution. Its back is also outfitted with two HDMI ports (one in and one out), two USB 3.0 ports (one for Kinect), S/PDIF, and Ethernet. It offers more connectivity options than the PlayStation 4, making it a nice one-stop solution for everything from gaming to television. The only thing missing is that it can’t run games in native 4K Ultra HD. Nonetheless, you can expect games to still render at whatever resolution they were originally designed for, and they will look as good as they would on a 1080p display.

Right now, various Xbox One S bundles are on sale on Walmart. Sale prices differ from title to title, with as much as $87 in savings.

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle – $212 ($87 off)

Xbox One S 1TB Gears 5 Bundle – $213 ($36 off)

Xbox One S 1TB Forza horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle – $249 ($50 off)

Xbox One S All-Digital – $90 off

If you can live without a disc drive and aren’t fussy about controlling the action in 4K Ultra HD, then check out the Xbox One S All-Digital. After all, digital downloads are slowly taking the place of physical games. This all-digital edition is the cheapest in the Xbox One lineup and offers the same prowess as the run-of-the-mill Xbox One S. The main difference? There’s no disc drive so games have to be downloaded over the internet and stored on the console or a hard drive.

The Xbox One S All-Digital is a more affordable alternative to the Xbox One S and makes a capable gaming machine for 1080p displays. It’s a sleek and capable console that can play a full library of games, and with the Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be able to play a whole bunch in very little time.

You can bank on savings on the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition as Walmart is offering it at a sweet sale price of $159 at the moment. The deal is made even sweeter with three great digital games included: Fortnite Battle Royale, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves. Order now on Walmart while the deal is live.

