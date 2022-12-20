 Skip to main content
Time is running out to get an Xbox Series S for the holidays

Paula Beaton
By
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

If you’re spending time with family over the holidays, you’re probably wondering how to keep the kids (and adults) entertained. We’ve got one of the best gaming deals right here on an Xbox Series S console for just $240, saving $50 off the regular $299 price — so you can keep the whole crowd busy with the latest Xbox games and backward-compatible titles. This deal’s already looking popular, and we can’t guarantee it will stick around until tomorrow, so if you want it in time for the holidays, make sure you add it to your basket and check out now!

Why you should buy the Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is a great alternative to the Series X if you’re on a budget, looking for a gaming console for the kids, or want a second console to play Xbox titles on your 1080p TV. This next-gen console does everything the Xbox One can do but faster, so you can play thousands of backward-compatible titles, often with better resolution and frame rates. You can also get stuck into day-one launch titles on Game Pass, Xbox exclusives, and over 100 favorites, too.

This digital console doesn’t have a disc drive — instead, you get 512GB of onboard storage for all your games and media apps. You can easily buy an expansion card to add more storage too, if you need. All your games, saves, and backups are stored safely in the cloud, and with reduced load times, you’ll enjoy the speediest gaming yet. The Xbox Series S also looks great, with its slim, compact, incredibly portable design that’s perfect for smaller spaces or taking with you on your travels. It boots up fast and its interface is instantly familiar to Xbox One owners, making it easy to download apps and games from the store. You can even use your Xbox One accessories with the Series S console, too.

With a max resolution of 1440p and up to 120FPS, all the latest Xbox games look great on this console, and it also upscales older content to 4K beautifully. One of the best things about it, though, is its Quick Resume feature. This lets you suspend a handful of games, then switch between them — great if you’re the type who can’t make up their mind what to play. This feature even persists after you turn the console off.

The Xbox Series S is an excellent next-gen console the whole family can enjoy gaming on, with access to the best games on Xbox Game Pass. You can grab it for less today with this awesome deal, now just $240, down from $299, saving you $50 that you could spend on games or accessories — or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Hurry though, as this deal’s flying off the shelves, so grab it now to ensure you don’t miss out, with delivery in time for the holidays!

