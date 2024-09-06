The Xbox Series X is on sale for $448 at Walmart today

Are you feeling torn between a new game console or a full-fledged gaming PC? What if we told you the Xbox Series X was on sale at Walmart today for $448? Sure, it’s only $50 less than the retail price, but that $50 you saved can go straight toward a new Xbox game! Of course, this shouldn’t be the sole deciding factor, but the Xbox Series X is definitely a modern console worth considering for a multitude of reasons.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is the type of game system that’s built for the long haul. On top of its 1TB of storage, this version of the modern Xbox also comes with a 4K UHD optical drive. Not only does this mean you’ll be able to play your favorite Series X games in full 4K resolution, but you’ll also be able to use your Xbox as a 4K Blu-ray player. Even if you’re not a fan of physical media (we get it), you can still sign up for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to access over 100 games without owning a single disc!

One of the main driving forces behind the Series X’s performance metrics is the Xbox Velocity Architecture. This pairs a custom SSD with proprietary software for some of the best gameplay we’ve ever seen, on top of minimal load times and next to no lag. You’ll even be able to game at up to 4K/120Hz, which means you should experience next to no ghosting when moving from one chaotic action sequence to the next.

We see a lot of Walmart deals on a near-daily basis, but it's not very often that we see this kind of markdown on gaming hardware. Save $50 when you purchase the Xbox Series X at Walmart.