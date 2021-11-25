Are there any Xbox Series X console Black Friday deals?

The Xbox Series S and X have been nearly impossible to buy since their launch a year ago. Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of good news on that front. There aren’t likely to be any discounts on Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X consoles during Black Friday this year. In fact, they’ll likely be just as hard to purchase as they are all year round. There are a bunch of reasons for this that we’ll get into later, but the main point we need to get across is this: if you see an Xbox Series S or X available during the Black Friday weekend, you should buy it whether it’s on sale or not. Finding a next-gen console is like finding a four leaf clover. Don’t take it for granted!

Xbox Series S at Amazon — Check Stock

— Xbox Series S at Best Buy — Check Stock

— Xbox Series X at Best Buy — Check Stock

— Xbox Series S at Walmar t — Check Stock

t — Xbox Series X at Walmart — Check Stock

The main reason no one can buy consoles this year is the global microchip shortage. Microchip and semiconductor manufacturers have thrown blame in various directions, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to clear up any time soon. Intel recently predicted that the microchip shortage will extend into 2023 at least. That’s not good news for hopeful gamers.

If you already have an Xbox Series S or X, or are buying gifts for someone who has one, there are some options available. Some of the best Xbox Series S and X Black Friday deals include hefty price cuts on games like Back 4 Blood, Rainbow Six Siege, and Just Dance 2. You can also check out the best gifts for Xbox owners and find some good deals on controllers, headsets and other accessories. And for the rest of us still stuck in the last generation of consoles, there are some good Black Friday Xbox One deals on games, controllers, and accessories.

Retailers have been announcing limited console restocks every few months, so it’s a good idea to keep monitoring their sites. These links are your best chances at getting an Xbox this holiday season:

