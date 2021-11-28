Are there any Xbox Series X console Cyber Monday deals?

Have you been searching — in vain — for an Xbox Series X Cyber Monday Deal? You don’t need us to tell you that availability for both the Xbox Series X and S have been scarce over the last year since they were launched, so you may be wasting your time looking for comparative discounts for those sought-after consoles. In fact, expect that they will continue to be hard to find. So, here’s what we suggest: If you see an Xbox Series X or S available over Cyber Monday weekend, you should buy it even if it’s not on sale. If you really want this item as a gift for a loved one or for yourself, go for it while you have a chance.

Xbox Series S at Amazon — Check Stock

— Xbox Series S at Best Buy — Check Stock

— Xbox Series X at Best Buy — Check Stock

— Xbox Series S at Walmar t — Check Stock

t — Xbox Series X at Walmart — Check Stock

What’s causing this madness? The global microchip shortage. While the microchip and semiconductor makers have been busy pointing fingers, holiday shoppers should keep in mind that, whatever the reason, the shortage will continue at least until 2023, according to Intel.

Microsoft launched both of the new video game consoles last November, generating a huge amount of excitement and buyers to match. In most cases, the consoles have sold out in minutes, and for good reason. Xbox Series X features a super advanced gaming experience in resolutions up to 8K in a minimalistic compact exterior. Series X also includes a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray drive that plays Blu-ray discs, DVDs, and CDs. But the cheaper Xbox Series S also has its virtues. Besides being a superlative gaming console, its more affordable price spreads the joy to a wider audience without having to mortgage your home. Series S may have no physical disc slot and is limited to a maximum of 4K output, but that still kicks butt. Both Xbox Series support the same games and can access the same game libraries.

If you are lucky enough to currently own an Xbox Series X or S — or are shopping for someone who does — you can still summon a smile. Many Xbox Series S and X Cyber Monday deals are offering great bargains on popular games like Back 4 Blood, Rainbow Six Siege, and Just Dance 2. Our best gifts for Xbox owners guide directs you toward some sweet accessories like controllers and headsets. I

Meantime, stay on top of the restocking situation, as retailers are known to get new consoles in store from time to time. Check out these links for any updates on a chance at snagging one of the new Xbox models in time for the holidays:

