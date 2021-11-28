  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Are there any Xbox Series X console Cyber Monday deals?

Noah McGraw
By
Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic
Hanif Jackson/Digital Trends, Getty Images

Have you been searching — in vain — for an Xbox Series X Cyber Monday Deal? You don’t need us to tell you that availability for both the Xbox Series X and S have been scarce over the last year since they were launched, so you may be wasting your time looking for comparative discounts for those sought-after consoles. In fact, expect that they will continue to be hard to find. So, here’s what we suggest: If you see an Xbox Series X or S available over Cyber Monday weekend, you should buy it even if it’s not on sale. If you really want this item as a gift for a loved one or for yourself, go for it while you have a chance.

  • Xbox Series S at AmazonCheck Stock
  • Xbox Series S at Best BuyCheck Stock
  • Xbox Series X at Best BuyCheck Stock
  • Xbox Series S at Walmart — Check Stock
  • Xbox Series X at WalmartCheck Stock

What’s causing this madness? The global microchip shortage. While the microchip and semiconductor makers have been busy pointing fingers, holiday shoppers should keep in mind that, whatever the reason, the shortage will continue at least until 2023, according to Intel.

Microsoft launched both of the new video game consoles last November, generating a huge amount of excitement and buyers to match. In most cases, the consoles have sold out in minutes, and for good reason. Xbox Series X features a super advanced gaming experience in resolutions up to 8K in a minimalistic compact exterior. Series X also includes a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray drive that plays Blu-ray discs, DVDs, and CDs. But the cheaper Xbox Series S also has its virtues. Besides being a superlative gaming console, its more affordable price spreads the joy to a wider audience without having to mortgage your home. Series S may have no physical disc slot and is limited to a maximum of 4K output, but that still kicks butt. Both Xbox Series support the same games and can access the same game libraries.

If you are lucky enough to currently own an Xbox Series X or S — or are shopping for someone who does — you can still summon a smile. Many Xbox Series S and X Cyber Monday deals are offering great bargains on popular games like Back 4 BloodRainbow Six Siege, and Just Dance 2. Our best gifts for Xbox owners guide directs you toward some sweet accessories like controllers and headsets. I

Meantime, stay on top of the restocking situation, as retailers are known to get new consoles in store from time to time. Check out these links for any updates on a chance at snagging one of the new Xbox models in time for the holidays:

  • Xbox Series S at AmazonCheck Stock
  • Xbox Series S at Best BuyCheck Stock
  • Xbox Series X at Best BuyCheck Stock
  • Xbox Series S at Walmart — Check Stock
  • Xbox Series X at WalmartCheck Stock
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

HP laptop Cyber Monday deals have landed -- from $150

hp 27xi logo macro

This Surface Laptop 4 Cyber Monday deal won't disappoint -- save $200!

microsoft surface laptop 3 gaming surfacelaptop3 4

Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals 2021: Early offers today

Google Pixelbook Go screen

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2021 — from $670

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Best Cyber Monday TV Deals 2021 — From $250

best qled tv deals samsung q60 4k feature black friday

Save $100 on the Powerbeats Pro earbuds with this Cyber Monday deal

A woman working out wearing Powerbeats Pros.

This top-rated cordless vacuum is ONLY $249 for Cyber Monday 2021

Samsung Jet 60 cordless vacuum cleaner.

Best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals 2021: Early offers today

Beats Studio Buds just got a $50 price cut for Cyber Monday

beats studio buds cyber monday deal 2021 black friday

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021 — from $109

Laptop running Windows 10.

Save $230 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for Cyber Monday

apple macbook air microsoft surface pro 7 deals best buy summer sale 02 2 3 768x768

Don’t miss this 50-inch TV Cyber Monday deal — ONLY $300!

best qled tv deals 65 inch insignia f50 series 4k feature

Razer gaming chair down to lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday

Razer - Iskur Gaming Chair.