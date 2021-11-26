This year’s Xbox Series X games Black Friday deals offer amazing opportunities to expand your Xbox Series X gaming library for much cheaper than usual, so it’s not a good idea to miss out on them. Retailers like GameStop are offering discounts on a wide variety of titles as part of Black Friday gaming deals — it’s just up to you to determine what kind of games you want to play on Microsoft’s latest console. Some of the best Black Friday deals are already selling out, though, so if you want to snag these offers, you shouldn’t be wasting time. To help you out, here are some of the best deals for Xbox Series X games that are still available.

Watch Dogs: Legion — $14, was $60

Why Buy:

Recruit anyone into your army

Utilize characters’ unique skills

Take on different missions

Explore near-future London and its landmarks

The primary feature of Watch Dogs: Legion is your ability to recruit anyone in its rendition of near-future London to join your cause. You can walk up to any character and see their unique backstory and skill set, which you’ll have to tap to deal with specific situations you will encounter. You’ll be able to freely switch between your recruited characters depending on who you need for missions, which will require you to hack drones, deploy spider-bots, and defeat enemies, all in the name of taking back your city. You can team up with friends on co-op missions, or go solo and explore London’s iconic landmarks in a massive open-world adventure where you’ll unlock more hacking abilities and combat upgrades to further your cause.

Hitman 3 — $20, was $40

Why Buy:

Gorgeous locations around the world

Intricately designed levels

Use your creativity to take down targets

Replay levels to find more ways of completing objectives

Agent 47 returns for the conclusion of the World of Assassination trilogy in Hitman 3, which brings even more missions to study and more targets to take down across sandbox locations around the world. You have complete freedom in how you want to carry out the assassinations and complete your objectives, with the world reacting to your decisions. You can unlock new gear and restart missions to find other ways of killing your mark, for unparalleled replayability that you can only find in the Hitman series. The game’s six locations are the star of the show, as they are all intricately designed to keep up with your creativity. You can check out our Hitman 3 beginner’s guide for tips and tricks on getting started with the unique experience delivered by this assassination game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $20, was $60

Why Buy:

Explore and conquer England during the Dark Ages

Lead epic Viking raids

Upgrade your weapons and armor

The choices that you make affect Eivor’s growth

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest entry to the iconic franchise, play as the legendary Viking warrior Eivor, who you can choose to be male or female. You’ll embark on a quest for revenge and a mission to build a new home in Anglo-Saxon England during the Dark Ages of the 9th century. Explore a massive open world as you lead raids against troops and fortresses, with a combat system where you can dual-wield weapons to give justice to the brutal fighting style of the Vikings. You will also be fighting with NPC allies, and you’ll be upgrading into the best weapons and best armor to eventually take on even bigger challenges. Outside of combat, the choices that you make matter as they shape not just Eivor’s growth, but also your clan’s settlement, so you must choose your words and actions wisely. To get you started, check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla beginner’s guide.

Hot Wheels Unleashed — $25, was $50

Why Buy:

Get behind the wheel of Hot Wheels cars

Explore themed racetracks

Play with a friend in two-player local split-screen

Make your own courses

Race through themed tracks in Hot Wheels Unleashed, a racing game featuring incredibly detailed and interactive environments that may play a role in whether you finish first or last. Get behind the wheel of the Hot Wheels version of the coolest vehicles, including vans and muscle cars, each with their own personality and traits. With the Livery Editor, you can customize the cars that you unlock for a one-of-a-kind ride. You can race solo, side-by-side with a friend in two-player local split-screen, or against up to 12 players online. Have fun on every racetrack as you pull off drifts and boosts, then try your hand at making your own courses with the iconic orange track using a powerful editor, and with the items that you collect over the course of playing the game.

Madden NFL 22 — $26, was $70

Why Buy:

Try to build a dynasty in Franchise Mode

Create your own player in Face of the Franchise

Realistic gameplay through Dynamic Gameday

Trigger home field advantage modifiers

The latest entry in the long-running football video game franchise, Madden NFL 22, lets you play the game in a variety of modes, each with their own challenges. In Franchise Mode, you can choose to be a player, coach, or owner, with the goal of winning the Super Bowl and building an NFL dynasty. There’s also Face of the Franchise, where you will create an avatar and play your rookie season in your preferred position, with customization options that will let you tweak your player’s ratings, skills, attributes and body type. Meanwhile, the Dynamic Gameday system makes gameplay more realistic, with features such as Next Gen Stats Star-Driven AI, which take into consideration real-life data when determining player behavior, and Gameday Atmosphere, which can trigger home field advantage modifiers.

FIFA 22 — $35, was $70

Why Buy:

Realistic gameplay through HyperMotion technology

Machine learning creates new animations

Revamped goalkeeper system

Updated Career Mode

FIFA 22 was built with HyperMotion technology, which can heighten the gameplay in every match by integrating advanced mocap data and machine learning to the football game. The advanced motion capture involving 22 professional footballers powers how players move across FIFA 22, while the game’s machine learning algorithm writes new animations to make realistic interactions on the field. The game also comes with additional gameplay features, including a new goalkeeper system that adds more intelligence to the position, and updated modes like Career Mode, which offers you the chance to lead your favorite team to success by giving you complete control over the players, their matches, and any transfers that you want to initiate.

Far Cry 6 — $35, was $60

Why Buy:

Lead a revolution against a dictator

Recruit allies to build your army

Explore a massive open world

Upgrade and build weapons

Explosive first-person shooter Far Cry 6 further pushes the boundaries of the over-the-top action franchise, with this latest installment placing you in the role of Dani Rojas, a local of Yara who’s attempting to lead a modern-day guerilla revolution against the island’s dictator, Anton Castillo. Along the way, you’ll be recruiting allies with unique skills to join your army, while taking down Castillo’s subordinates and gaining control over their territories. The open-world setting of Yara will be less overwhelming once you check out our Far Cry 6 beginner’s guide, then you can read up on our Amigos companions guide and our list of the game’s best weapons to prepare yourself for the mission of liberating your home.

Call of Duty: Vanguard — $54, was $70

Why Buy:

Different types of combat

Single-player mode tells gripping story

Engage in multiplayer mode with your friends

Try to survive the zombies in Der Anfang mode

The popular shooter franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, which places you in the middle of World War II. Engage in battle across a global scale, immersing you in every front of the war and with different types of combat. The single-player Campaign mode tells the story of a team of soldiers from different countries who work together to take down a serious international threat. The multiplayer experience, however, is at the core of Call of Duty: Vanguard, as with any Call of Duty game, and here’s a beginner’s guide to help you keep up with everything that you need to know. The game also offers a zombie mode named Der Anfang mode, where you’re trapped in the ruins of Stalingrad as you fight back against hordes of the undead that were raised by the magic of Kortifex the Deathless.

Should you shop these Xbox Series X games Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

If you’re planning to buy Xbox Series X games, there’s no better time to do so than during Black Friday because of all the discounts that you can enjoy. Some gamers believe that there will be bigger price cuts come Cyber Monday, but that’s not usually the case as prices remains similar between the two events. However, there’s a chance that the stocks of the games that you’re planning to buy get depleted after Black Friday, which will make you miss out if you choose to wait until Cyber Monday.

There’s still a slight possibility that Cyber Monday prices will fall further, but what you should do is to buy what you want from Xbox Series X games Black Friday deals. If the prices go lower, you can cancel your Black Friday purchase and use the refund to buy on Cyber Monday. Either way, you’ll receive the Xbox Series X games that you purchase in time for the holidays.

