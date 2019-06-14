Digital Trends
While most of our documents have gone digital, there are plenty of instances that warrant a need for physical copies. While printers remain essential, sometimes printing documents just isn’t enough. You may also need to scan, fax, and photocopy files; the Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DN can do all that and mor. Walmart is slashing the price of this multifunctional printer by a massive 56%. Normally $549, it is now available for only $239, which is a savings of $310.

The Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DN is a compact printer that supports letter- and legal-size media. You can print or scan from any USB memory device thanks to its USB port on the front. It also includes a multitouch interface that works like a smartphone screen. This printer is ideal for a small office with two to seven people.

 

If you’re looking for great output, especially in color, the Xerox WorkCentre 6515 is excellent for your printing, copying, and scanning needs. This printer uses the Xerox EA Toner formulation for enhanced dot reproducibility, less energy consumption, and less toner waste. It also uses Pantone Color-approved solid color simulations and Xerox color correction to ensure that the colors are consistent. These features result in spectacular image quality of full-color page prints.

This printer is also fast. You can print a 30-page document in under a minute. An optional second paper tray holds an extra 550 sheets. Scanning can also save you time in this printer. It can scan both sides of a two-sided document at up to 30 impressions per minute. It also has a preview that lets you review your scanned file, remove unwanted pages, and check accuracy before you send it.

Time-consuming tasks can also be simplified with this printer. You can use the touchscreen interface to manage it with smartphone-like swipes and gestures. The WorkCentre 6515/DN is ready to pair with mobile phones, tablets, and other enabled devices. This allows you to scan or print to or from the cloud through cloud-connected applications like Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria, and Xerox Print Service Plugin for Android.

Printing is faster and easier with the Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DN. Get this multifunctional printer at a stunning 56% discount from Walmart.

