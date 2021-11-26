Going out to a theater is great, but it’s not always the best option. Sometimes, you just want to sit at home, relax on the couch, eat some homemade popcorn, and watch a flick. That’s precisely why so many people binge shows and movies, and for the most part, it feels great! Although, what if you wanted to emulate the true movie-theater experience with the perfect setup, at home? An HD projector is a good start, but generally, they’re pretty expensive. Enter stage left XGIMI, who is running several awesome Black Friday deals on the home theater equipment you’d need for a movie-theater-like experience.

Whether you want a projector for your living room, movie room, or a portable one to take outside and watch movies in your backyard, there’s something here for everyone. You can check out all of XGIMI’s active deals below, which we’d recommend taking advantage of sooner, rather than later!

Best 4K Experience: HORIZON Pro

Offering a true 4K experience — with a true resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels — and adaptive brightness to match the scene, this projector is excellent for any home theater. It also delivers pristine room-filling sound through the dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers and supports DTS-HD and DTS Studio sound — Dolby Digital compatibility too. The advanced image engine, called X-VUE 2.0, offers a refresh rate of 60Hz for smooth motion and handles HDR10 and HLG lifelike color formats, as well as the AI brightness adjustments. The Android TV 10 streaming platform is built-in so you can access all of your favorite streaming apps, stream content from your Android devices with Chromecast, and access Google Assistant for voice controls. This thing is an absolute beast and would upgrade anyone’s home movie and TV experience.

From now until November 30, the HORIZON Pro is 12% off which means the final price is $1,499 with free shipping. It’s normally $1,699, so that’s a savings of $200. Sweet!

Best Family-Friendly: Elfin

Not just ideal for any family room, the Elfin is packed with cinematic features to provide a stunning picture, tremendous sound, and exceptional screen brightness. It’s a 1080P FHD projector with an 800 ANSI lumens brightness rating. Built-in are 2 3W Harman Kardon speakers with support for DTS and Dolby Audio sound. The X-VUE 2.0 image engine supports HDR 10, MEMC, intelligent screen alignment, auto keystone correction, intelligent obstacle avoidance, autofocus, and much more. A game media boost mode pushes latency down low to 26.5ms, which is impressive for any display, let alone a projector. You also get fast boot times — in 6-seconds or less — Android TV 10.0, and a super-thin profile — this thing is sleek and beautiful.

From now until November 30, the Elfin is 20% off, so the final price is $519 with free shipping. Normally $649, that’s a discount of $130 and the lowest price of the year.

Best Outdoors-Friendly: Halo

How about true cinematic projection with up to a 300-inch display, at 1080P in a relatively small form factor? That’s precisely what the Halo projector offers, alongside premium sound thanks to dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers, and the Android TV streaming platform built-in — with support for over 5,000 apps. You’ll also be able to mirror your device screen — on phone or tablet — through Chromecast, and control the system with your voice thanks to Google Assistant. The high-capacity built-in battery means you can take Halo anywhere, offering up to 2-hours of playtime with a 150-inch screen projected. Auto-focus and four-point keystone correction means getting the screen looking great is not difficult at all, no matter where you are.

From now until November 30, the Halo is 20% off, so the discounted price is $639 with free shipping. Usually, it’s $799, so you’re saving $160 here. What a deal!

Best Take-Anywhere: MoGo Pro+

While both the Halo and MoGo Pro are portable, and great for use anywhere too, the MoGo Pro+ takes the crown for best portable projector overall here. It delivers a true cinematic experience with a 100+ inch display, true 1080P resolution — with support for 4K — and premium sound by Harman Kardon. It’s small, powerful, and lightweight. It also has the Android TV 9.0 streaming platform built-in, with access to 5,000+ apps, Google Assistant for voice controls, and screen mirroring via Chromecast. When you put it down to use it, the settings adjust automatically to give you the perfect picture. What’s more, the integrated stand and built-in battery mean it can be set up virtually anywhere — you just need space to project the screen!

From now until November 30, the MoGo Pro+ is 23% off which puts the discounted price at $499 with free shipping.

Best Budget-Friendly: MoGo Pro



If you’re on a tight budget but still want an authentic cinematic experience, the MoGo Pro is your best option. You get cinematic projection, up to 100+ inches. True 1080P resolution, with support for 4K. 300 ANSI lumens of brightness with keystone correction, and premium sound by Harman Kardon. The Android TV streaming platform is here too, with access to 5,000+ apps, not to mention Chromecast and Google Assistant voice controls. Finally, the small form factor means it can be used anywhere, especially thanks to the built-in battery. Just set it down, fire it up, and start watching!

From now until November 30, the MoGo Pro is 20% off dropping the price to $399 with free shipping. This one is usually $499, so you’re getting $100 off with the Black Friday promotion. An already well-priced device is even better, so grab it while it lasts!

