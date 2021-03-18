The XPS 13 is so cheap at Dell today it could be a mistake

At a time when working from home and attending online classes has become the norm, it’s important to own a laptop that’s able to keep up with your daily tasks. If you need an upgrade, there are many laptop deals available online across a range off retailers, including Dell XPS deals for machines that are known for their powerful performance and helpful features. One of the popular laptops from the line is the Dell XPS 13, which is currently on sale from Dell with a $261 discount that lowers its price to $949, from its original price of $1,210.

The Dell XPS 13 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops for 2021, as it’s portable, fast, attractive, and reasonably priced. The Dell XPS 13 started the trend of thin bezels surrounding the display in 2015, and in the latest model, the laptop takes things further with a 16:10 aspect ratio on its 13.3-inch Full HD display, for a larger screen without increasing the size of the machine. It also receives a larger keyboard and touchpad to maximize the laptop’s surface, which also improves its ease of use.

The laptop doesn’t focus on form over function though, as it’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, for the capability to smoothly run the latest apps. You won’t be experiencing any slowdowns when running multiple apps at the same time for multitasking purposes. For storage, the Dell XPS 13 is equipped with a 256GB SSD, which is more than enough for your important files for work or school.

Dell promises more than 19 hours of battery life for the laptop when using productivity apps, if you ever find yourself without a nearby power outlet. For long hours of working or studying, the Dell XPS 13 comes with dual fans and heat pipes, which maintain the laptop at the ideal temperature for peak performance.

The Dell XPS 13 is a masterpiece of a laptop, and here’s your chance to buy it at a discounted price. Dell is selling the XPS 13 at $261 off, bringing its price down to just $949 from its original price of $1,210. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, but with the laptop’s popularity, stocks will likely run out soon. To make sure that you’re able to enjoy savings when you purchase the Dell XPS 13, you should click on that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

