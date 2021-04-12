It’s never a bad time to upgrade your laptop, especially with the laptop deals that are available from various retailers. With everything going online, it’s becoming even more important to own a reliable computer. If you want a powerful machine that looks stylish at the same time, you might want to take a look at Dell XPS deals, such as this offer for the Dell XPS 13 that slashes $450 off its original price tag of $1,350, bringing its price down to just $900.

The first thing that stands out about the Dell XPS 13 is its 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen with nearly no bezels. The laptop started the trends of thinner bezels in 2015, and the Dell XPS 13 takes things further by enlarging the display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and reducing the size of the bottom bezel. This makes the screen bigger, without increasing the overall size of the laptop. Meanwhile, the 1920 x 1080 resolution lets you view documents and browse websites with vibrant colors and clear details.

The Dell XPS 13 is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, which makes it more than capable of multitasking between several apps. It also offers a 512GB SSD for storage, which should be more than enough for all of your essential software and files, and a battery that can last more than 19 hours on a single charge when using productivity apps.

This combination of design and performance is why the Dell XPS 13 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops of 2021. Dell has updated the machine with a larger keyboard and touchpad to maximize the laptop’s surface, but it has maintained its focus on both form and function.

You should take advantage of any opportunity to upgrade your laptop, and you can’t go wrong if you’ve chosen the Dell XPS 13. Whether you’re an employee working from home or a student attending online classes, it will be able to get the job done for you. You don’t have to pay full price for the laptop though, as Dell is currently selling it with a $450 discount, lowering its price to $900 from its original price of $1,350. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, so if you want to enjoy significant savings in purchasing the Dell XPS 13, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations