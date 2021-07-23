  1. Deals
This is the Dell XPS laptop deal you’ve been waiting for

You’ll find many laptop deals online, but you’ll have to do your research if you want to end up buying a reliable machine. If you want a device that’s powerful and dependable, you should be on the lookout for Dell laptop deals, and Dell XPS deals in particular. Fortunately for you, Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is selling the XPS 13 with a $150 discount, bringing its price down to $800 from its original price of $950.

The Dell XPS 13 is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops in 2021, as it continues to improve in its latest iteration with a 13.3-inch Full HD screen that uses a 16:10 aspect ratio, for a bigger display without increasing the overall size of the device. Dell also introduces a larger keyboard and touchpad, with bigger keycaps and better spacing for the keyboard plus quieter clicks for the touchpad for a more comfortable experience.

In terms of performance, the Dell XPS 13 also won’t disappoint. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris XE Graphics, which makes it more than capable of running the latest productivity apps with ease, and it can even multitask between several apps that are open at the same time. The laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, an extremely durable construction, and dual fans and heat pipes that work together to keep its temperature low.

You can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13, one of the best laptops that you can buy right now. It’s an even better choice with Dell’s $150 discount, lowering its price to just $800 from its original price of $950. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to purchase a laptop like the Dell XPS 13 for cheaper than usual, here’s your chance. It’s unclear when the deal will end though, so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell XPS deals

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best choices that you can make if you’re planning to buy a new laptop, but you might want to take a look at other models in the Dell XPS line to check if there’s something else that’s a better option for you. Here are some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available, so you have an idea what’s out there.

Dell XPS 13 Touch (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$799
Stay productive on the go with this lightweight, powerhouse that features a convenient and vibrant Full HD touchscreen.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 15 (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU)

$2,050 $2,300
Not only is the Dell XPS 15 a fantastic workhorse, but it is great for gaming too thanks to its beefy RTX 3000-series graphics card. It perfectly marries class and superb build quality with raw power.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$700 $900
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 15 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,950
A true entertainment PC, the Dell XPS 15's display is optimized for your viewing and streaming pleasure as it features a 15.6-inch 4K panel and CinemaStream to reduce buffering.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,650 $1,950
If you need a 4K laptop that doesn't trade hardware performance for gimmicks, this XPS 13 is the one. Along with its UHD+ touch display, this thing packs plenty of muscle under the hood.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell
