  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe this amazing Dell XPS deal

By

It’s easy to find laptop deals, but it’s not that simple to find a machine that meets both your requirements and your budget. If you’re on the hunt for a powerful laptop, but you can’t spend more than $1,000, you might want to check out Dell XPS deals. The Dell XPS 13, in particular, is currently available with a $600 discount, bringing its price down to just $850 from its original price of $1,450.

The Dell XPS 13 looks gorgeous with its sleek design and 13.3-inch Ultra HD touchscreen with 3840 x 2160 resolution. The laptop’s performance doesn’t disappoint either, as it’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, making it capable of running the latest apps without slowdowns and crashes, even when multitasking. It also features a 256GB SSD for storage, for enough space to install your essential software and protect your important files.

Digital Trends tagged the Dell XPS 13 as the top choice among the best laptops for 2021, as it continues to raise the bar after starting the trend of thinner bezels in 2015. Its 16:10 aspect ratio creates a bigger screen without increasing the size of the laptop, and it comes with a larger keyboard and touchpad to maximize its surface area.

The Dell XPS 13 always stands out when it’s compared with other 13-inch laptops. Between the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro 13, the XPS 13 offers more bang for your buck with its more powerful processor and more impressive screen. Meanwhile, between the Dell XPS 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, the XPS 13 has more connectivity options, better performance, and longer battery life.

The Dell XPS 13 is a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with your daily activities, whether you’ll be using it for work or school. You don’t have to pay full price to enjoy the convenience that it can provide though, as Dell is selling the laptop at $600 off, lowering its price to just $850 from its original price of $1,450. It’s unclear when the deal will end though, so if you want to take advantage of this incredible offer for the Dell XPS 13, you’ll have to click that Buy Now button immediately.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Laptop 3 with this deal

microsoft surface laptop deal best buy march 2021 3

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals 2021: What to expect

2019 Dell XPS 13 review

Dell is practically giving away laptops today

dell xps 13 touch deal february 2021

Dell XPS 13 laptops are so cheap it might be a mistake

dell xps 13 deal february 2021

The best Walmart TV deals for April 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best cheap QLED TV deals for April 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best cheap OLED TV deals for April 2021: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best cheap 4K TV deals for April 2021

Vizio OLED TV

UFC PPV: How much does it cost on ESPN+?

UFC 246 McGregor vs Cerrone picks and predictions

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for April 2021

Best cheap desktop computer deals for April 2021

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

Best cheap laptop deals for April 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for April 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth