We can’t believe this amazing Dell XPS deal

It’s easy to find laptop deals, but it’s not that simple to find a machine that meets both your requirements and your budget. If you’re on the hunt for a powerful laptop, but you can’t spend more than $1,000, you might want to check out Dell XPS deals. The Dell XPS 13, in particular, is currently available with a $600 discount, bringing its price down to just $850 from its original price of $1,450.

The Dell XPS 13 looks gorgeous with its sleek design and 13.3-inch Ultra HD touchscreen with 3840 x 2160 resolution. The laptop’s performance doesn’t disappoint either, as it’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, making it capable of running the latest apps without slowdowns and crashes, even when multitasking. It also features a 256GB SSD for storage, for enough space to install your essential software and protect your important files.

Digital Trends tagged the Dell XPS 13 as the top choice among the best laptops for 2021, as it continues to raise the bar after starting the trend of thinner bezels in 2015. Its 16:10 aspect ratio creates a bigger screen without increasing the size of the laptop, and it comes with a larger keyboard and touchpad to maximize its surface area.

The Dell XPS 13 always stands out when it’s compared with other 13-inch laptops. Between the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro 13, the XPS 13 offers more bang for your buck with its more powerful processor and more impressive screen. Meanwhile, between the Dell XPS 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, the XPS 13 has more connectivity options, better performance, and longer battery life.

The Dell XPS 13 is a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with your daily activities, whether you’ll be using it for work or school. You don’t have to pay full price to enjoy the convenience that it can provide though, as Dell is selling the laptop at $600 off, lowering its price to just $850 from its original price of $1,450. It’s unclear when the deal will end though, so if you want to take advantage of this incredible offer for the Dell XPS 13, you’ll have to click that Buy Now button immediately.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations